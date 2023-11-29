Affordability checks petition passes 100,000 signatures

Parliament will now consider whether to hold a debate on the proposed implementation of betting affordability checks after a petition opposing such measures passed 100,000 signatures.

A group of industry leaders have claimed that the new regulations could cost the sport up to £250m over the next five years, threatening racecourses with closure and putting some of the 80,000-plus jobs associated with racing at risk.

The petition states: "We want the Government to abandon the planned implementation of affordability checks for some people who want to place a bet.

"We believe such checks - which could include assessing whether people are 'at risk of harm' based on their postcode or job title - are inappropriate and discriminatory.

"The proposed checks could see bettors having to prove they can afford their hobby if they sustain losses as low as £1.37 per day.

"We accept the need to help those with problem gambling but more intrusive checks triggered at a higher threshold risks bettors moving to the black market where there are no consumer protections or safer gambling tools.

"We are concerned there will also be a negative impact on British horseracing's finances due to a reduction in betting turnover and resulting fall in Levy yield."

Earlier this month, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport provided a detailed response to the setting up of the affordability checks petition.

It stated: "The Government recognises the enormous value of horse racing as both a spectator sport and through its economic contribution.

"The white paper's estimate was that financial risk checks will reduce online horse-race betting yield by six per cent to 11 per cent, which would in turn reduce racing's income by £8.4m to £14.9m per year (0.5 per cent to one per cent of its total income) through a reduction in levy, media rights and sponsorship returns.

"We are working with racing and refining that estimate. We have also commenced a review of the Horserace Betting Levy to ensure a suitable return to the sport for the future.

"The Government and Gambling Commission are working with the industry and others to ensure the checks can be implemented in an effective but proportionate way.

"We are also exploring the role of pilots or phased implementation to help ensure this. The Gambling Commission will set out details on its plans in due course."