Today on Sky Sports Racing: Doncaster on Friday sees Heritier, Whodini and Virginia Lodge seek follow-up wins

Doncaster stages a jumps card on Friday and there looks set to be some nice prospects on show - watch the seven-race card live on Sky Sports Racing.

12.17 Doncaster - Resurgent Heritier looks to follow up over fences

Having made a sudden and striking return to form when well backed to win over hurdles at Uttoxeter on November 18, Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero send Heritier in search of further success in the ICD UK Members Handicap Chase (12.17) at Doncaster.

The six-year-old remains on a handicap mark lower than the 107 off which he won over fences last season but will face a different challenge here up against eight rivals.

Ben Pauling's string boast a 22 per cent overall strike-rate over fences compared to 14 per cent over hurdles and Couldbeaweapon, who will shoulder top weight, makes his chasing debut under Kielan Woods having shown some respectable form in 10 starts over hurdles.

Sam Allwood's Out On The Tear ran respectably in a good race when third on his reappearance and looks the pick of the remainder.

1.25 Doncaster - Whodini bids for hat-trick against arch-rival Vintage Fizz

It could be a fine afternoon for the Greenall and Guerriero stable as six-year-old chaser Whodini bids for a hat-trick up against five in the feature In The Kellys Soft Mix Handicap Chase (1.25).

The son of Conduit has won both starts since returning from a 98-day break in October but will find this tougher as he faces a familiar rival in Jedd O'Keeffe's Vintage Fizz, who he beat by just a head at Ayr on November 4. O'Keeffe's charge displayed a tendency to jump out to his right that day and will have to iron out that issue on this galloping left-handed course.

In opposition to the pair, Pauling yet again provides a key challenger as useful hurdler Quinta Do Mar continues his chasing career - his record is one win from four starts - following recent wind surgery.

Donald McCain's Geronimo has the unfortunate habit of finishing second, filling the runner-up spot on three of his last four starts, but can still play a leading role under Theo Gillard.

2.00 Doncaster - Winners Summer Night City and Virginia Lodge meet

Dan Skelton's Virginia Lodge made light of a quiet hurdling debut when bolting in at Fakenham on November 21, beating Jamie Snowden's Francina comfortably and looks to go two-from-three under Fergus Gillard in the Kelly's Ice Cream Junior 'National Hunt' Hurdle (2.00).

Fellow winner Summer Night City also saw off Snowden's mare at Hereford and the pair look to have a similar profile arriving here.

The penalised duo could be vulnerable to a useful rival, though, and Jane Williams' Knight Of Allen is evidently well thought of, having debuted in a Cheltenham Grade Two on November 18. His effort was ended abruptly as first-hurdle carnage saw him carried out and he looks to make amends here.

Friday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Doncaster live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday December 1.