Today on Sky Sports Racing: Nicky Henderson sends trio to Southwell for jumpers' bumpers meeting

With the cold weather causing havoc to racing's fixture list, Southwell hosts an additional jumpers' bumpers meeting on Sunday, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.55 Southwell - Captain Morgs tops five

Former Cheltenham winner Captain Morgs is one of three runners from Nicky Henderson's powerful Seven Barrows team that head to Nottinghamshire for a spin on the all-weather track.

The seven-year-old has had two starts over fences this season, improving on a poor debut when chasing home Mofasa back over three miles at Huntingdon last month.

He takes on four rivals in the Boost Your Acca-Fenwa With BetUK 'Jumpers' Bumper' NH Flat Race (2.55) including Philip Kirby's old favourite Top Ville Ben, a faller on his last start in a veterans' chase at Aintree.

Anglers Crag has a first start for Brian Ellison after switching from David Pipe this summer, while Go Fox (Neil King) and Punxsutawney Phil (Mark Walford) complete the field.

Image: Top Ville Ben in action at Aintree

2.20 Southwell - Whizz Kid takes on Sarsons Risk

Dr Richard Newland's Whizz Kid is a four-time winner over both hurdles and on the Flat so should be well suited to the Boost Your Acca At BetMGM 'Jumpers' Bumper' NH Flat Race (2.20).

He looks the one to beat having finished fourth in a warm Newbury handicap hurdle last time and Charlie Hammond takes the ride.

Ben Brookhouse's Sarsons Risk was slightly unlucky in the run when fourth on the all-weather at Newcastle earlier this month and with better luck should be in the mix under 10lb claimer Eddie Edge.

James Owen's Polyphonic has twice placed on the all-weather and is another for the shortlist.

3.25 Southwell - Grozni gets first start for in-form Owen

Grozni headlines a field of seven for the Best Racing Odds Guaranteed At Betmgm "Jumpers' Bumper" National Hunt Flat Race (3.25).

A four-time winner over jumps for previous trainers, Grozni will make his debut for up-and-coming trainer James Owen with Harry Cobden in the plate. Last seen winning a beginners' chase at Downpatrick in August, the seven-year-old will have strong claims for a trainer who has enjoyed a cracking start to the season.

Baron De Midleton has shown useful form this year, winning twice over fences, and bids to bounce back having been pulled up on his return at Carlisle earlier this month.

Of the others, Sam England saddles Elleon, the winner of a Uttoxeter bumper in his earlier days, he arrives having finished a crediitable third over fences.

