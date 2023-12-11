Today on Sky Sports Racing: Star trainers on show at Lingfield including Nicky Henderson and Gary Moore

The likes of Nicky Henderson and Gary Moore have sent some interesting runners to Lingfield for a quality Monday jumps card, live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.05 Lingfield - Wadham hurdling debutant looks exciting

The Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 519 Mares' Novices' Hurdle (1:05) sees the classy Jeune Belle make hurdles debut for the Lucy Wadham team.

Last seen finishing second in the Listed Mares bumper last month at Cheltenham, if she can continue her good run of form over hurdles she could be a class apart from her rivals.

Of the others, James Bowen takes the mount on the Nicky Henderson-trained Madam Ryder who was last seen finishing second in a bumper 184 days ago and these connections need to be taken very seriously in what looks a competitive affair.

2.05 Lingfield - Birdman Bob bids to go in again

Birdman Bob heads a field of eight for Andy Irvine in the Play Our Supersized Jackpot: MGM Millions Novices' Handicap Hurdle (2:05).

The six-year-old seemed rejuvenated by the 224 days off the track last time to win at Plumpton and if he arrives in the same sort of form here, a 6lb rise may not be enough to stop him.

Celtic Ned was perhaps unfortunate to bump into a useful rival over last time out in and they pulled well clear of the third - an opening mark of 112 looks very fair indeed.

Not seen for 287 days, Chandlers Bay put in two good efforts since his fall on hurdling debut and makes his handicap debut here off 110.

3.05 Lingfield - Rocco Royale attempts back-to-back victories

It'll be Rocco Royale who takes on ten rivals in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Hurdle (3:05) with back-to-back wins on the agenda.

With an opening mark of 110, the Jonjo O'Neill-trained gelding was last seen winning in fine style in a Ffos Las maiden hurdle and if fully tuned up on his seasonal reappearance he could take all the beating.

The famous Balthazar King colours will be carried by Rex Dingle on I'd Like To Know who was last seen being beaten an agonising short head last January and also makes his handicap debut off a mark of 118.

Joker De Mai had some very good form in France and you could argue was a shade disappointing on his English debut when beaten 21 lengths by Willmount at Newbury and will be hoping for a more encouraging show today.

Sky Bet odds I Today's cards

Watch every race from Lingfield on Sky Sports Racing on Monday 11 December.