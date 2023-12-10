 Skip to content

Hilly Way Chase: Willie Mullins touts Clarence House clash with Jonbon after El Fabiolo returns with Cork success

El Fabiolo returned to the track with another victory at Cork for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend; trainer Mullins has hinted he will next run at Ascot in January, potentially against Champion Chase rival Jonbon

Sunday 10 December 2023 15:42, UK

El Fabiolo and Paul Townend win the Bar One Racing Hilly Way Steeplechase at Cork
Image: El Fabiolo and Paul Townend win the Bar One Racing Hilly Way Steeplechase at Cork

El Fabiolo kicked off the new campaign as he finished the last with a predictably dominant display in the Bar One Racing Hilly Way Chase at Cork.

The Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old was flawless as a novice over fences last season, winning each of his four starts, including a brilliant triumph over Jonbon in the Arkle at Cheltenham.

With Jonbon having advertised his Queen Mother Champion Chase claims with victory in the Tingle Creek at Sandown on Saturday, it was over to El Fabiolo 24 hours later and he did not disappoint.

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter
Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

Mullins had saddled nine of the last 10 winners of the Hilly Way, with Un De Sceaux, Chacun Pour Soi and the currently sidelined dual Champion Chase hero Energumene among those on the roll of honour.

El Fabiolo was a 1-5 shot to add his name to the list and after travelling well on the heels of the pacesetters for much of the extended two-mile contest, Paul Townend allowed him to take over before four fences from the finish and he quickly took control.

Trending

Fil Dor did his best to keep tabs on the leader in the home straight, but despite a peck on landing after jumping the final obstacle, El Fabiolo never looked like coming to grief and was driven out on the run-in to prevail by four and three-quarter lengths.

Betfair and Paddy Power left the winner unchanged at 10-11 for the Champion Chase at Cheltenham in March, with old rival Jonbon rated his biggest threat at 5-2.

Also See:

Get racing news on your phone
Get racing news on your phone

Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more

Mullins said: "I was a little worried as I had five other runners today and none of them shone so I was thinking this could be one of those days, but he got the job done.

"He was workmanlike and was very free with Paul over the first three fences. He didn't get too high (in jumping) and Paul was trying to not let his head go and didn't want him running too free.

"He relaxed at the second fence down the back straight and was able to do things properly. If he needed a race, Jack Kennedy (on runner-up Fil Dor) was there to test him and he did."

Mullins touts Jonbon rematch at Ascot

El Fabiolo jumps to victory in the Sporting Life Arkle Novices&#39; Chase
Image: El Fabiolo jumps to victory in the Sporting Life Arkle Novices' Chase

There is a possibility of a pre-Festival clash between El Fabiolo and Jonbon, with Mullins suggesting a trip across the Irish Sea could be next on the agenda for his charge.

He added: "Jonbon did his job nicely, we got the job done today and we all have to get to Cheltenham.

"I don't where we'll go now - we'll look at Christmas as well, but he will probably go to Ascot for the Clarence House (in January)."

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and more