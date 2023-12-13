BHA apologises to those 'who have experienced unacceptable conduct' after investigating 350 safeguarding concerns

British Horseracing Authority (BHA) issues an updated safeguarding and human welfare strategy to support the improved safety and wellbeing of racing's workforce; since 2018, the BHA has received and investigated over 350 safeguarding and human welfare concerns

Racing's leaders have issued an apology to those involved in the sport who have experienced unacceptable conduct after the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) revealed it had received and investigated over 350 safeguarding and human welfare concerns since 2018.

A high proportion of these concerns related to sexual misconduct, bullying and abusive conduct, with recent data showing a rise in the number of referrals concerning complex abuse cases, including serious sexual offences.

This evidence was reinforced by the findings of an independent study into gender inequalities and the experiences of aspirational young women in the racing industry, conducted by Dr Eleanor Boden between 2015 and 2020 as part of her PhD at Durham University.

In response, the BHA has reiterated the sport's commitment to the highest standards of behaviour and issued an updated safeguarding and human welfare strategy to support the improved safety and wellbeing of racing's workforce.

Dr Boden's study, which was part-funded by the Racing Foundation, sought to gain an insight into the lives and personal experiences of 140 women employed in the industry during the research period.

Its findings suggested that:

Sexual misconduct and gender stereotypes can remain unchallenged or be accepted as 'banter'.

Attitudes towards pregnancy and motherhood can be an obstacle to career development, especially in more horse-facing roles.

Some young women have felt the need to leave the industry because they do not believe they belong or will have the opportunity to reach their potential.

The research recommended that more action was needed to improve working practices for women and prevent sexual misconduct, with better support for victims through enhanced education, clearer reporting lines and improved case management.

The PhD was embargoed by Dr Boden to give racing's leaders an opportunity to review the findings and recommendations and come up with a comprehensive improvement plan. Some of these recommendations have been delivered already, while others have helped shape and been incorporated into the wider safeguarding and human welfare strategy.

Image: The BHA has investigated over 350 safeguarding and human welfare concerns

Covering an initial four-year period, the strategy sets out immediate and longer-term objectives to ensure a safe, respectful, and enjoyable working environment for all, with the highest standards of behaviour and free from any kind of abuse.

These objectives are supported by a comprehensive action plan, which includes:

Enhanced safeguarding and human welfare education for industry leaders, employers and employees, with specific training around sexual abuse and misconduct.

safeguarding and human welfare education for industry leaders, employers and employees, with specific training around sexual abuse and misconduct. Refining reporting mechanisms, simplifying the existing referral processes and ensuring appropriate support for those reporting allegations.

reporting mechanisms, simplifying the existing referral processes and ensuring appropriate support for those reporting allegations. Improving managing of concerns, so that cases are dealt with effectively, in a sensitive, timely manner and in accordance with regulatory best practice.

Creating a network of 'Respect in Racing champions' - role models who can help influence, inform, support and provide confidential advice to others.

An industry-wide awareness campaign to improve understanding of what sexual misconduct is, why it is unacceptable and what to do if it occurs.

industry-wide awareness campaign to improve understanding of what sexual misconduct is, why it is unacceptable and what to do if it occurs. Using the latest data and research most effectively to identify, better understand and respond to emerging risks and trends. This includes further research to explore the lived experience of people working in British racing.

'Racing is everyone's sport'

BHA chair Joe Saumarez Smith said: "British horseracing is dependent on the hard work and dedication of the people who ensure our sport can take place throughout the year. Everyone involved in our industry should feel safe, supported and confident in the knowledge that they will always be treated with dignity and respect.

"We have long stated that 'racing is everyone's sport', but the findings from Dr Boden's report and the data and evidence underpinning the wider strategy demonstrate that this has not always been the case. Horseracing has at times fallen short and let people down.

"On behalf of British racing, I apologise unreservedly to anyone who has experienced harm and behaviour that is unacceptable. I also want to thank those who have shared their stories and provided powerful personal testimony. We are sorry and we will work determinedly to put this right.

"There is no place in British racing for sexual misconduct, bullying or any form of discrimination or conduct that makes people feel inferior, inadequate or excluded. We must always maintain the highest standards, no matter our role or responsibility, and strive to build a universal culture of respect.

"It is true that we have made significant progress as an industry in recent years. A huge amount of work has been done to improve and modernise our working practices; continually enhance support services; give people greater confidence to report wrongdoing; and bolster regulatory powers so that we can act swiftly and decisively to tackle misconduct.

"There is much more to do, and the updated safeguarding and human welfare strategy - which has the unanimous support of the BHA board and racing's leadership - is another important milestone in this journey."

BHA chief executive Julie Harrington added: "Racing is not immune to problems like bullying and sexual misconduct, and I know that for women in particular, it has often been easier to keep your head down and suffer in silence. I am truly sorry to hear the stories of bullying, sexual misconduct and, in some cases, serious sexual abuse. This has no place in British racing or wider society.

"The onus is on everyone in our sport to put it right. I'm convinced that we have already started to see a cultural shift, where people feel more confident to speak up. This is difficult and takes immense courage, and we must create the environment where unacceptable conduct is called out and those who experience harm are empowered to come forward."

If you need help, support or witness or experience any unacceptable behaviour, please report it to respect@britishhorseracing.com, or call the BHA's confidential reporting service, RaceWISE on 08000 852 580.