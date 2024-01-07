Today on Sky Sports Racing: Premier action at Plumpton and lucrative evening racing at Wolverhampton 

The first Premier meeting on Sky Sports Racing comes at Plumpton with the BetGoodwin Sussex National before lucrative all-weather action at Wolverhampton.

2.50 Plumpton - Tommie Beau to pull off another National victory?

The BetGoodwin Sussex National (2:50) looks a cracker with Tommie Beau heading a field of 11 over this marathon trip.

A regular on the regional national scene, Tommie Beau scored for the eighth time over fences when winning the Southern renewal at Fontwell in November and, having been given plenty of time to recover, must be feared off this 5lb higher mark.

Joe Tizzard's mare Rose Of Arcadia heads the challengers as she switches to open company, having finished a credible third in a Mares' Listed chase at Newbury in December and with Freddie Gingell claiming 5lb she has each-way claims.

Of the others, Sporting Chance remains unexposed after getting off the mark on his second start over fences at Chepstow, while Foxboro bounced back to form when winning over further than this at Exeter.

2.15 Plumpton - Stayers contest £75k handicap hurdle

A pair of Nicky Henderson stalwarts feature among a classy field of eight for this £75k BetGoodwin Sussex Stayers Handicap Hurdle (2:15).

The Seven Barrows maestro has two runners in this race, with the best of his chances looking to be topweight Call Me Lord.

Hititi finished ahead of Henderson's On The Blind Side when the pair placed at Sandown last month and both should be in the mix with soft ground to suit.

Eldorado Allen is a fascinating runner for the Tizzard stable as he switches to hurdles after his Coral Gold Cup fourth, while the ultra-consistent Ramo is another to note.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Venetia Williams looks ahead to a busy month of action, including L'Homme Presse's run at Lingfield later this month.

7.30 Wolverhampton - Diomed Spirit chases four-timer

In-form Diomed Spirit bids for the four-timer in this valuable Boost Your Acca-Fenwa With BetUK Handicap (7:30) at Wolverhampton's first Sunday evening meeting.

Stuart Williams' four-year-old showed huge improvement in racking up three wins in the autumn and looks to have excellent claims to continue his progress as he steps up in class under Marco Ghiani.

Stablemate Conquistador is a course and distance winner, and a market watch is advised as he has been falling in the weights and might benefit from this drop to five furlongs.

Others to note

1.15 Plumpton - Oxygen, Scarface, and Authorised Speed headline hot chase.

Santa Anita - Frankie Dettori rides Stateside.

Watch every race from Plumpton and Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday, January 7 from 12.15pm.