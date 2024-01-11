Today on Sky Sports Racing: Rossa Ryan and James Tate combine in Southwell feature

Rossa Ryan has got 2024 off to a positive start and combines with James Tate in this afternoon’s feature heat at Southwell, live on Sky Sports Racing.

12.55 Southwell - Sunny Street tops six strong feature

Our feature 1m Handicap sees James Tate's handicap debutant Sunny Street topping a six-runner field. The colt by Exceed And Excel has taken a step forward on each of his three starts to date, gaining one position at the finish on each occasion. If he follows the upward trend, this could be his breakthrough run under 2023's leading rider Rossa Ryan.

Among his rivals are winners Queen Of Atlantis and Royal Tapestry, who are both raised in class following wins in class 5 company but may find this tougher. Key opposition may instead come from fellow handicap debutant Khamsin, who returns from a break and gelding operation for David Simcock, with potential from his opening mark of 72. The US-bred son of Flatter has so far failed to deliver on his £195,000 Breeze-Up price tag from the sales in April.

Bottom weight Mereside Madness could find this quite hot, having stepped up from a class 6 last time out, but will also surely benefit from his feather weight and significant weight concession from each of his rivals.

2:05 Southwell - Leap Day and Goldsmith both aim for a double

Tim Easterby's Leap Day seeks a double on the same course following a win here last month and goes in the BetMGM: It's Showtime Handicap Stakes (2:05).

This looks a progressive race with both Leap Day and Goldsmith winning with plenty in hand last time out.

Law Supreme will be looking to continue with his improving form after a second at Wolverhampton. He kept on gamely and the drop in Class last time has suggested he has more ability at this level.

Top weight Hortzadar comes here in good order, with some solid form of late, including a third last time out at Newcastle and a win there in his penultimate start. As a veteran he has plenty of experience that could result in him spoiling the party.

2.40 Southwell - Reigning Profit could be on the money once more

Seeking to build on a career best last time out at Wolverhampton, Reigning Profit will have to defy a penalty if he is to repeat the trick for Ruth Carr in this Class 5 affair.

Edged out by the five-year-old nine days ago was Rodborough, who finished the best part of three lengths behind the winner. Clifford Lee will look to build on an impressive record for the filly over course and distance that currently stands at a 66 per cent strike rate at the Nottinghamshire track.

Also with three successes over course and distance is Dark Side Prince, who ran a spirited race to finish fourth in a competitive handicap at Wolverhampton just over three weeks ago. Lewis Edmunds will be seeking to add a sixth to his five wins in the last fortnight, on a runner worth considering on their first time with a tongue strap.

Up in grade for this one is Blazing Hot, who got up for Michael Herrington two days ago in a nine-runner handicap over course and distance just two days ago. Although not expected to challenge the favourites this time around, this chestnut gelding is definitely one to watch.

Watch every race from Southwell live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday January 11.