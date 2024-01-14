Today on Sky Sports Racing: Habooda looks for back-to-back wins at Lingfield

All-weather action returns to Sky Sports Racing today from Lingfield, where Habooda looks for consecutive wins over course and distance in the feature.

3.00 Lingfield - Habooda takes on Tyke in six-furlong showdown

Recent course winner Habooba bids to follow up in this Boost Your Acca-Fenwa With BetUK Handicap at Lingfield. T J Kent's four-year-old was given a fine ride when making all here on his last start and looks to have strong claims with a 4lb penalty looking lenient.

Michael Appleby's Tyke scored for the third time in six all-weather starts when successful over this trip at Southwell last month and heads the dangers if taking to this new track. Apprentice jockey Callum Hutchinson scored aboard Queen of Atlantis on Thursday and has previously steered Tyke to a brace of top-two finishes this winter.

One Night Stand finished a narrow second at Wolverhampton on his last start and has looked greatly improved since returning to the stewardship of Phil Dennis in December. Meanwhile, Count Otto must be feared having shown solid form on his last two starts.

1.00 Lingfield - Bulldog Drummond looks to defy weight hike

Three last-time winners clash in a cracking renewal of the opening BetMGM: It's Showtime Handicap.

George Boughey saddles hat-trick seeking Bulldog Drummond who, having scored at Newcastle, improved to comfortably claim a similar event at Kempton, and looks the one to beat despite a 9lb hike in the weights.

Gunfighter made it two wins from three on the all-weather at Wolverhampton last month and could have more potential as he bids to follow up under Rossa Ryan.

Ed Walker's First Encore got off the mark when landing a Wolverhampton maiden and should continue to be competitive back in handicaps.

2.30 Lingfield - Night At Sea to challenge Upepo

Upepo and Night At Sea feature among a field of 10 for this Build Your Acca With BetUK Handicap.

Upepo has impressed since joining Tony Carroll from Sheila Lavery and rates the most likely winner as he seeks another success upped in class and distance under Rossa Ryan.

Sea The Stars filly Night At Sea remains a maiden after six starts but having shown a little more on her last two starts should not be underestimated for her powerful connections.

Of the others, Hill Station bids to bounce back from defeat at Wolverhampton last time, while Geelong is another to note as he drops in class after struggling with the early pace of last Wednesday's class four affair at Kempton.

Today's race cards I Sky Bet odds

Watch all the action from Lingfield live on Sky Sports Racing.