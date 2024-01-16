Today on Sky Sports Racing: Wolverhampton and Newcastle All-Weather action in focus as frost claims jumps cards

Wolverhampton and Newcastle take centre stage on Sky Sports Racing with All-Weather action on Tuesday as the freezing temperatures claim jumps cards.

6.30 Newcastle - Mondammej bids for seventh success

Course winner Mondammej will aim to land a seventh success for Antony Brittain in the Build Your Acca With BetUK Handicap (6:30).

He's trying six furlongs for the first time since being well beaten in the Ayr Gold Cup and now against lesser opposition, he would be dangerous to rule out.

Billyjoh will need to break out of the stalls quicker than on previous occasions now he's stepping up in class, whilst Lahab could go well for the Grant Tuer team.

3.05 Wolverhampton - Wintle's Pessoa seeks hat-trick in tight Handicap

The BetMGM: It's Showtime Handicap (3.05) at Dunstall Park looks competitive affair, with three in-form rivals at the top of the market.

Adrian Wintle's Pessoa arrives seeking a hat-trick over course and distance, having got back to winning ways here on December 30 and followed up four days ago.

Ed Dunlop's Laura's Breeze has gone close twice already this month, finding one too good both times at Kempton but a return to Wolverhampton - the scene of her last victory - could unlock a bit more.

Surprise Picture ran well to be second over an extended mile here four days ago and looks potentially well treated off a mark of 66.

Watch every race from Newcastle and Wolverhampton on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday January 16.