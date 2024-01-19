Today on Sky Sports Racing: Wolverhampton and Newcastle provide Thursday fare after Lingfield abandoned

Friday's action on Sky Sports Racing comes from Wolverhampton, where Palace Boy is the pick of the runners in the feature renewal. There's also racing at Newcastle, where Pepsi Cat looks for the hat-trick for Steph Hollinshead - also live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.40 Wolverhampton - Palace Boy the pick of the field in competitive renewal

Palace Boy bids for another success in a strong renewal of this Always Gamble Responsibly With BetUK Handicap at Wolverhampton.

The Ralph Smith-trained seven-year-old made the perfect start to life on the all-weather when winning by six lengths here last month and with plenty more expected could defy a 10lb hike in the weights.

Ian Williams' Aqwaam is a useful performer on this surface and having narrowly failed to land the odds at Southwell on his last start, could go close off this 2lb higher mark.

Top-weight Educator drops markedly in grade and should not be underestimated on this second start for shrewd trainer Mick Appleby. A final one-to-watch is Artisan Dancer, a top-three finisher on his last seven starts who will be a danger if he can kick in the final furlong.

2.15 Wolverhampton - Can Al Farabi go one better?

Last-time winners Eden Storm and Wiseacre take on unexposed Al Farabi in the Win £2,000,000 With BetMGM's Golden Goals Handicap.

Marco Botti saddles Eden Storm who showed a great attitude to see off Smoky Mountain over this course and distance in December and with that rival following up here next time, he should have strong claims under Benoit de la Sayette.

Roger Varian's Kingman gelding Al Farabi finished a promising second on his handicap debut at Newcastle last month, and with improvement expected he could prove hard to beat under Jack Mitchell.

Wiseacre makes his debut for the Des Donovan yard and having been successful on his last start at Lingfield in June, rates a big danger as he steps up in class under this 12lb penalty.

6.45 Newcastle - Pepsi Cat seeks hat-trick

In-form Pepsi Cat seeks another success in this Always Gamble Responsibly With BetUK Handicap at Newcastle.

Steph Hollinshead's five-year-old has been in super form this season finishing in the first two in her last seven starts and is fancied to land the hat-trick with David Allan replacing usual pilot Dougie Costello.

Rodborough recorded her third success at Southwell when showing improved form last week and heads the dangers if able to transfer that form to this course. She has previously shown promise in the North East, having recorded fourth and second placed finishes over five furlongs in late 2023.

Of the others, course and distance victor Nelson Gay has two-and-a-quarter lengths to make up with Pepsi Cat and could get closer on these revised terms at a track that suits.

Sky Bet odds I Today's cards

Watch every race from Newcastle and Wolverhampton on Sky Sports Racing on Friday January 19.