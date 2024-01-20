Today on Sky Sports Racing: Oh So Grand and Storymaker clash in Lingfield Winter Million Festival feature

With the Winter Million Festival kicking off this afternoon at Lingfield, the feature of the day is the £100,000 Winter Oaks Fillies Handicap, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3:10 Lingfield - Oh So Grand and Storymaker clash in hat-trick bid

Our feature the BetMGM Winter Oak's Fillies Handicap (3:10) has the biggest prize-pot of the day with a field of eight to battle it out.

Oh So Grand comes off wins at Newcastle and Lingfield, both by going on gamely in the final stages. George Boughey's Storymaker was victorious at Southwell on both accounts, however she is yet to win over this distance.

Oh So Grand's stablemate Twirling comes into this in solid form. She's won two of her four runs and has been unlucky in her two others, just running into better horses on the day. There could be plenty of improvement with Ryan Moore on board.

Of the others, distance winner Miss Bluebelle is taking a step up in class but is proven at this distance and has been winning comfortably.

2:35 Lingfield - Strong field battle in lucrative sprint

Diomed Spirit leads in the betting in this 10-strong field for £50,000 in the Build Your Acca With BetUK Handicap (2:35).

This son of Charm Spirit has won his last four races and has been improving but might not have improved enough to compete with the 19lb rise.

Kevin Ryan's Bergerac seeks the hat-trick after two nice wins over this distance. He's thriving back on the all-weather surfaces and could go well here.

Silky Wilkie finished second in this race last year, narrowly missing out and if he returns to this form he could cause an upset.

2:00 Lingfield - Talis Evolvere looks to add win to his tally

Recent winner Talis Evolvere faces eleven rivals in a cracking renewal of the Bet £10 Get £40 At BetMGM Handicap (2:00).

Richard Hannon's hope rallied late on to win his last race at Kempton earlier this month. He's favoured in the betting and has the eye-catching booking of Ryan Moore onboard.

Dragon Icon is returning to the track after 236 days off. He struggled last time out in the German 2000 Guineas, however his two wins before this showed plenty of ability.

The six-year-old Fantastic Fox has useful apprentice Aidan Keeley claiming 3lbs. The son of Frankel has some consistent form and could cause an upset here.

Stateside - Murphy and Egan with big rides

Oisin Murphy and David Egan both line up on tonight's Gulfstream card, whilst Ben Curtis has six rides at Fair Grounds, with two Group races on the card at the New Orleans venue.

Watch all the action from Lingfield and Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing