Today on Sky Sports Racing: Military Order bids to return to form at Southwell

Thursday afternoon's action live on Sky Sports Racing comes from Southwell, where Military Order returns to the all-weather as he looks for an upturn in fortunes after a disappointing run of form on turf...

1.00 Southwell - Military Order looks to find form on all-weather return

Charlie Appleby's Military Order looks to keep his unbeaten record on the all-weather as he heads a field of six for the BetUk Winter Derby Trial Conditions Stakes (1.00).

Despite once being touted as a potential Epsom Derby winner, he has disappointed on his last two outings on turf, including when he was well beaten at Chester in September. A return to the all-weather should be welcome for a horse that tends to travel strongly in the right conditions.

Appleby said: "This will be Military Order's first start since being gelded and I have been pleased with his preparation. He has been running over further but I feel that dropping back in trip is going to suit. He won over 10 furlongs at Newbury at the start of last season and then over a sharp mile and a half around Lingfield in the Derby Trial.

"This looks a decent race, with The Foxes probably bringing the strongest form into it. If we can be competitive against horses like him, it should hopefully steer us in the right direction for the coming months."

He faces stiff opposition in the shape of The Foxes who won the Dante last year before running a cracker in the Derby when looking like a non-stayer. The drop down in trip to 1m 3f looks likely to suit him and he could take plenty of beating at this lower level. Expect him to race towards the rear before mounting a challenge late on.

Claymore landed the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot as a three-year-old but is without a win since and will need to build on his recent Deauville second in this tougher heat. Jane Chapple-Hyam's entry likes to race prominently and will likely look to lead the contest from the outset.

Chapple-Hyam said: "Claymore has been in good shape since Deauville and is ready to go with a view to coming back for the Winter Derby. It was really good to see him bounce back last time, although this looks a tough little race. I suspect with a furlong to go that it will be wide open!

Image: Claymore on his way to winning the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot

"I think a mile and three furlongs will be fine for him. If you look at his Deauville run, he was really finishing, so I don't have any concerns."

Of the others, Base Note must be considered having finished a narrow second in the Quebec Stakes at Lingfield last month, while veterans Enemy and Sir Busker complete a quality sextet.

3.55 Southwell - She's The Danger rivals First Company in 12-strong field

In-form pair She's The Danger and First Company headline a field of 12 for the BetUK's Always Gamble Responsibly With BetUK Handicap (3.55).

The former relished the step down in trip last time but returns to six furlongs today, where it looks like her stamina should hold out. Jockey Lewis Edmunds has also been on form on the Flat this term, placing in 53 per cent of starts thus far.

Roy Bowring's mare takes on another former winner in First Company who made it two wins in three last time, keeping his great record at Kempton up. It will be a Southwell debut for the six-year-old under Luke Morris.

Blackjack is a previous course and distance winner but remains above his last winning mark, while Thank The Lord is expected to stay the trip for Simon Hodgson and build on some promising all-weather outings this winter.

4.15 Newcastle - Optik seeks hat-trick at Gosforth Park

Optik seeks another success in Newcastle's opening Boost Your Acca-Fenwa With BetUK Classified Stakes (4.15).

The David Simcock-trained handicap winner has had two wins in as many weeks and looks to get the hat-trick up in quick succession under usual rider Hayley Turner. This looks a good opportunity for the four-year-old providing he can transfer his form to this track, where he will make his first appearance.

Hot Team has dropped severely below his last winning mark and should have each-way claims with in-form jockey Johnny Peate taking the ride. A similar claim could be made for Quoteline Direct, who should stay one-and-a-half miles under Aiden Brookes despite looking a little off the pace at Gosforth Park earlier this month.

Watch all the action from Southwell and Newcastle live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday January 25.