Today on Sky Sports Racing: Supreme stars and Willie Mullins’ mares headline superb Doncaster card

Cheltenham Festival hopes Jeriko Du Reponet and Gala Marceau feature among an outstanding Saturday of action at Doncaster, live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.30 Doncaster - Supreme contender Jeriko Du Reponet lines up in Rossington

The SBK Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices' Hurdle (1:30) is a real cracker with the exciting Jeriko Du Reponet looking to enhance his Cheltenham Festival credentials for Nicky Henderson.

Irish jockey Mark Walsh will make the trip across for the ride and faces four rivals in what is a quality race.

Image: Jeriko Du Reponet (yellow and green) powers through under Nico de Boinville

Fiercely Proud has won his last two for Ben Pauling and looks interesting, whilst Lump Sum and The Kalooki Kid also have back-to-back successes to their name.

El Elefante rounds off the field for Lucinda Russell and will need to improve after a couple of disappointing runs.

2.05 Doncaster - Gala Marceau and Ashroe Diamond in red hot Yorkshire Rose

You won't see a much better renewal of the SBK Yorkshire Rose Mares' Hurdle (2:05) with Willie Mullins' star mares Gala Marceau and Ashroe Diamond clashing on Town Moor.

Image: Danny Mullins pulls away to win on Gala Marceau at Leopardstown

Danny Mullins will take the ride on the former - who is making her seasonal debut - whilst Patrick Mullins is on the latter after a slightly disappointing third in the Hatton's Grace last time.

Under Control is also worth noting for Nicky Henderson with Mark Walsh in the saddle, having had wind surgery after a poor run at Newbury last time out.

Image: Cooper's Cross stayed clear of drama to win the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster

3.15 Doncaster - Mister Coffey among classy Great Yorkshire Chase

The £100,000 SBK Great Yorkshire Handicap Chase (3:15) looks a cracker with a quality field of 18 lining up over three miles in a race farmed by Northern trainers in recent years.

2023 winner Cooper's Cross goes again for the Stuart Coltherd team although will need to improve on his recent runs, so it could be best to look elsewhere.

The likes of Emmet Mullins and Christian Williams always need monitoring in these races, with the trainers running Sweet Will and Cap Du Nord respectively.

Others to note

11.50 Doncaster - Funambule Sivola and Traprain Law headline classy handicap chase.

12.20 Doncaster - Elliott's Wodhooh bids to remain unbeaten in Listed heat.

2.40 Doncaster - G2 River Don - Range, Welcom To Cartries and Destroytheevidence feature.

8.45 Gulfstream Park - G2 Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf - Star Fortress fancied. Oisin Murphy and Ryan Moore ride also.

9.55 Gulfstream Park - G1 Pegasus World Cup Turf International - Integration takes on Aidan O'Brien's Warm Heart.

10.40 Gulfstream Park - G1 Pegasus World Cup - National Treasure and First Mission feature. Dettori rides Crupi.

