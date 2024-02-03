Today on Sky Sports Racing: £25k feature headlines Saturday action at Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton is the place for all-weather Saturday afternoon and evening action including a £25k feature handicap, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3:55 Wolverhampton - Beauzon bids for four-timer

Ian Williams' Beauzon will go for a fourth straight victory in the opening BetUK. Home Of The Acca-Fenwa Handicap (3:55) under Charles Bishop.

The course specialist has won over this track and 6f distance three times in the last month and it would be no shock if he rattles off the four-timer.

Mumayaz, on the other hand, has finished second on his last five starts and this time it is William Carson tasked with trying to get his head in front, while Iain Jardine's Wee Fat Mac is another winner at Dunstall Park and ought to get involved.

5:30 Wolverhampton - Run Joy Run looks for quickfire double

Later on the card, the BetMGM: It's Showtime Handicap (5:30) features Run Joy Run who got off the mark last time out for the Adam West team.

She could well bag a quickfire second success, especially given the form of some of her rivals.

Jazzy Angel was second last time out for Harry Eustace and will need noting, while Montecristo Gold goes for Tom Clover and filled the runner-up slot at Lingfield last time.

6:00 Wolverhampton - Boughey team aiming to follow up

The feature BetUK: It's Where The UK Bets Handicap (6:00) contains a classy half dozen going to post for the £25,000 prize.

George Boughey runs five-year-old mare Queen Of Ipanema who has won eight of her 16 starts to date, including last time out at Southwell.

Image: George Boughey sends Queen of Ipanema to the Saturday feature at Wolverhampton

Of the others, Storm Catcher is top weight for Simon Pearce with Jack Mitchell in the saddle, having just been touched off at Newcastle on New Year's Day.

Felix is another worth noting for the Marco Botti team, having ran with credit on the all-weather already this season.

Watch every race from Wolverhampton on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday February 3.

United States action:

Gulfstream Park - Oisin Murphy rides

10.45 Gulfstream Park - Kentucky Derby favourite Fierceness lines up in G3.

Santa Anita - Frankie Dettori looks for further Stateside success.