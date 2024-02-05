Today on Sky Sports Racing: Dual all-weather Monday action from Lingfield and Southwell!

It’s decent all-weather action all the way today with Lingfield and Southwell on show, live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.15 Lingfield - Destinado bids for hat-trick

Destinado won't have an easy task in trying to get the hat-trick up as he takes on three last time out winners in the BetUK. Home Of The Acca-Fenwa Handicap (1:15).

The James Owen trained six-year-old has been a revelation since switching yards and in four runs has only been beaten once for this yard and can be expected to put up another bold show.

Another to have been rejuvenated from the switch of trainers is Taxiing who seemed to really appreciate the step up in trip last time at Wolverhampton and with Rossa Ryan on board would be no surprise to see him follow up again.

4.20 Lingfield - Musical Diva dancing to another victory?

Musical Diva bids for the hat-trick in the Boost Your Acca At BetMGM Fillies' Handicap (4:20) with David Probert back in the plate.

She Is A Keeper now has Hollie Doyle in the saddle and rarely runs a bad race and her fourth at the track 101 days ago puts her firmly in the mix as long as she is fully fit for this outing.

This step up to six furlongs looks like it could be the making of Hot Front who connections thought good enough to let him take part in last year's Queen Mary at Royal Ascot.

7.30 Southwell - Zephlyn and Eagles Realm in rematch

It's the rematch between Zephlyn and Eagles Realm in the Always Gamble Responsibly With BetUK Handicap (7:30) and it could be a real cracker at Southwell.

Jason Hart gave Zephlyn a really positive ride last time out from the front and kept on finding to show a great attitude, but he has an extra 5lb to carry and can be inconsistent.

Eagle's Realm who now gets a 5lb pull at the weights and is fancied to turn the tables here, whilst I'm Too Tired is by far the most unexposed in this contest as he returns from a spell over hurdles.

