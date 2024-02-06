Today on Sky Sports Racing: Crimson Coronet eyes Maiden Fillies' Stakes at Wolverhampton

Tuesday's live action on Sky Sports Racing comes from Wolverhampton, where Crimson Coronet looks to finally get off the mark on the third time of asking.

7.00 Wolverhampton - Third time lucky for Crimson Coronet?

Our feature Bet £10 Get £40 At BetMGM Maiden Fillies' Stakes (7:00) looks a fantastic opportunity for the nicely bred Charlie Fellowes' filly Crimson Coronet to get off the mark at the third attempt under Callum Shepherd.

The daughter of Zoustar finished ahead of the re-opposing pair of Pilgrim Of Culture (3rd) and Heat Of Passion (4th) at Newcastle on January 19 and looks the clear pick on form.

Roger Varian's Orchard Keeper (7th) also ran that day and will be worth a market check with the benefit of that debut experience under her belt. The daughter of Churchill could be expected to improve for the run and perhaps prove a surprise threat under Raul Da Silva.

7.30 Wolverhampton - Beauzon the horse to beat in competitive Handicap

The Ian Williams-trained Beauzon has been unstoppable of late, reeling off a four-timer since January 7 and the five-year-old gelding will bid for a remarkable fifth win in 30 days from top weight in this BetUK. Home Of The Acca-Fenwa Handicap (7:30).

Regular rider Charles Bishop maintains the partnership, but the pair must contend with a 5lb penalty for his win over 6f here on Saturday.

Image: Beauzon is set to be a frontrunner at Wolverhampton on Tuesday

Should the quick turnaround and penalty prove too much for the likely favourite, the likes of Maharajas Express and Gustav Graves, two in-form contenders, look in pole position to take advantage.

Kensington Agent is also worthy of a mention for Tony Carroll, having tasted success over a six furlong trip at this venue last term.

8.30 Wolverhampton - Three form runners set to clash

We'll see three recent winners clashing in our nightcap as Ian Williams looks for further success with El Hibri in the Find More Big Deals At BetUK Handicap (8:30).The five-year-old landed a second win in four starts at Southwell on January 30 and looks for further success.

Phil McEntee's Alafdhal is a familiar rival having seen off both El Hibri (4th) and Warminster (2nd) over this course and distance on January 26 and rates a clear threat from just a 2lb higher mark with his form well franked.

David Evans' All In The Hips was no match for the in-form Beauzon here on January 16 but quickly gained compensation when winning at Chelmsford and he too can get involved in a wide open affair.

Sky Bet odds I Today's cards

Watch every race from Wolverhampton on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday February 6.