Keagan Kirkby, point-to-point rider and Paul Nicholls team member, dies in fall in Kent

Keagan Kirkby, a point-to-point rider and highly valued member of the Paul Nicholls team at Ditcheat, has died following a fall at Charing point-to-point on Sunday.

The Injured Jockeys Fund (IJF) said the 25-year-old was riding at the meeting in Kent when his horse ran through the wing of a fence in the final race of the day.

A statement from the IJF read: "It is with deep sadness that we have to report that West Country point-to-point rider, Keagan Kirkby, 25, has died following a fall at Charing point-to-point in Kent today.

"His horse, trained locally, ran out through the wing of a fence on the second circuit of the final race. The on-course medical team attended immediately and despite additional support from a 999 Helicopter Emergency Services crew, he could not be saved.

"Keagan was a respected member of the Paul Nicholls team, who joined in 2019 and who had been awarded employee of the month in December 2021. He was shortlisted for the 2024 Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards in the Rider/Groom category.

"We kindly ask that everyone respects the privacy of Keagan's family and the team at Paul Nicholls Racing at this tragic time."

Paying tribute on his X (formerly Twitter) account, champion trainer Nicholls said: "Life is so hard sometimes, winners totally insignificant compared to what has happened today.

"Sadly Keagan Kirby, one of our best, hardworking lads, lost his life today riding in a point-to-point. All at team Ditcheat are mortified. Thoughts with all his friends and family."

He added: "He was passionate about his job and his riding and rode Afadil every day. Last thing he said to me on Friday was 'boss Afadil will win tomorrow' (at Musselburgh). How right he was.

"RIP Keag we will all miss you terribly."

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) and Point-to-Point Authority (PPA) issued the following joint statemen saying: "The necessary steps in response to this tragic incident commenced immediately after the race on Sunday and have continued today.

"The BHA are visiting the site and will work with the PPA, the racecourse and attending medical teams to ensure that the incident is fully reviewed. All of the relevant bodies will also assist the police and/or Environmental Health Officer with any enquiries they wish to make.

"The medical facilities and teams at Charing racecourse on Sunday were fully compliant with the required standards and included two racecourse doctors and three fully equipped ambulances with paramedic crews. The medical team attended Mr Kirkby within 30 seconds of his fall. Further support was provided by 999 road and air ambulances. Despite the immediate medical attention the injuries were of such an extent that it was not possible to save Mr Kirkby's life.

"It is important that, with any incident such as this, we do all that we can to understand what caused it, and whether there is anything we can learn from it. There is a risk attached to racing which can never be entirely removed, but we are committed to ensure that we assess every incident and use any findings to help continually improve our safety record.

"Our thoughts remain with Keagan Kirkby's family and his many friends and colleagues from within the racing industry and beyond. The Injured Jockeys Fund (IJF) are coordinating support for the Kirkby family, his places of work and any staff member or participant at the event."