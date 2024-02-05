Sir Alex Ferguson among record-breaking €740,000 Caldwell Potter purchase for Paul Nicholls

Caldwell Potter became the most expensive National Hunt horse ever sold at public auction on Monday after fetching €740,000 (£633,710) for a partnership including Sir Alex Ferguson.

The purchase came at Andy and Gemma Brown's Tattersalls Ireland dispersal at Fairyhouse after the couple, who run their horses under the Caldwell Construction banner, shocked the racing world late last month when announcing they were to sell their entire string.

Caldwell Potter was the star attraction among 29 lots to go under the hammer, having already shown top-level form over obstacles for Gordon Elliott to go with his excellent pedigree.

The six-year-old son of Martaline is not only a full brother to Mighty Potter, who won four Grade Ones for Elliott and the Browns before suffering a fatal injury last year, but his dam Matnie has also produced three other high-class performers in French Dynamite, Indiana Jones and Brighterdaysahead.

Caldwell Potter has so far lived up to his breeding, winning three times from seven starts in all and two of his first three outings over hurdles, including a Grade One success on his most recent appearance in the Future Champions Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting.

Following a slow start the bidding eventually got under way at €100,000 (£85,637) before ultimately ending up in a tense straight shootout between two parties.

Image: Clan Des Obeaux owner Sir Alex Ferguson collects the Betway Bowl trophy at Aintree

The packed sales ring fell silent after the auctioneer confirmed a €700,000 (£799,456) bid, and while a counter offer of €720,000 (£616,583) was made, the hammer eventually went down at €740,000 (£633,710), with Highflyer bloodstock agent Anthony Bromley immediately announced as the successful bidder.

It was later announced that the star six-year-old is heading to trainer Paul Nicholls for a partnership comprised of Sir Alex Ferguson, Ged Mason, John Hales and Peter Done

Caldwell Potter's fee eclipses the previous record for a jumps horse sold at auction in Interconnected, who was bought by Darren Yates at Doncaster in 2019 for €620,000 (£530,946).