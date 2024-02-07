Today on Sky Sports Racing: Royal runner Reach For The Moon makes jumps debut at Sedgefield

The Queen's horse Reach For The Moon makes a hurdling debut at Sedgefield this afternoon on Sky Sports Racing

2.10 Sedgefield - Royal runner makes jumps debut

Reach For The Moon has turned his hand to jumping for The Queen in the Betting.Bet New Betting Sites Maiden Hurdle (2.10).

The five-year-old showed a fair bit of promise in his early years winning the Solario Stakes and finishing second in the Group 2 Champagne Stakes at Doncaster. He has since disappointed and now makes an attempt over hurdles for Jamie Snowden.

Not Now Tayto comes into this in solid form after placing in his two point-to-point efforts. He is dropping back in trip significantly and will need to be in his best form in this more competitive race.

Another switching to jumping is Schmilsson, he finished second last time out and didn't disgrace himself. He will need to thrive in this slight step up in but he is partnered with Fergus Gregory again and trainer Olly Murphy is in good form.

2.40 Sedgefield - Galice Macalo bids for double

Galice Macalo looks to back up his win at Leicester last time out in the Linda Jones Memorial Handicap Chase (2.40).

Jane Williams' eight-year-old won by the wide margin of fourteen lengths and was eased up towards the finish. However, this time she takes on open company, but she can continue her good form.

Course and distance winner You Say Nothing will be looking to go one better for Christian Williams and Jack Tudor. He finished second to an improving horse and will come along here.

Duo D'Enfer has been running very consistently since his yard swap to Micky Hammond. His optimum trip seems yet to be discovered as he drops back here but will need to keep on better in the closing stages in this contest.

3.40 Sedgefield - Bebside Banter seeks two on the bounce

Bebside Banter won last time out here and looks to secure the double in the Paxtons No1 Caseih Dealer In UK&Ireland Handicap Chase (3.40).

Paired with Danny McMenamin again, Bebside Banter won handsomely last time out and was always just doing enough. He could still be ahead of the handicapper.

Cudgel has been running rather consistently in recent runs, but he takes a step up in trip here - he kept on well but just bumped into two better horses.

Andrew Crook's Dakota Moirette looks to continue his improvement from last time out. He struggled in his runs before this but there was a marked progression at Catterick finishing second. To be in with a chance here he needs to keep developing.

Sky Bet odds I Today's cards

Watch every race from Sedgefield live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday 7 February.