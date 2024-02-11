Today on Sky Sports Racing: Sennockian looks to double up at Lingfield

Sunday's live action on Sky Sports Racing features the seven-race all-weather card at Lingfield which includes an intriguing clash between Kento and Sovereign Knight.

2.27 Lingfield - Recent winner Sennockian looks to double up

Charlie Johnston's three-year-old Sennockian got off the mark at the seventh time of asking when scoring on his first start after a gelding operation and looks to follow up off this 2lb higher mark in the Bet £10 Get £40 At BetMGM Handicap.

His main rival could be Reveal who comes here on handicap debut after a nice run for his new connections Linda Perratt. Her combination with apprentice jockey Tommie Jakes has been one to follow this winter campaign so is of interest off this opening mark of 71.

Aljezur was narrowly denied in a maiden at Kempton last month and looks a big danger as he tackles handicap for the first time upped to one mile.

Ippotheos has faltered since topping an 11-strong field at Wolverhampton in December and has experienced problems with hanging left under pressure in his last two starts. Michael Appleby's gelding has had a month's break and will be a force to be reckoned with if the team have rectified the issue.

3.27 Lingfield - Craftymaster seeks five-timer

The Craftymaster has gone from a rating of 48 to 61 since joining the Tony Carroll team and has thrived for the steps up in trip for this BetUK. It's Where The UK Bets Handicap. Jockey William Carson has been seen to good effect riding him in all his starts and is onboard again as he bids for a fifth straight success.

Hystery Bere is a name known to many jumps fans and makes his handicap debut on the all-weather with a bit to prove having been pulled up when last seen at Newbury.

Destinado has enjoyed a successful winter campaign and should go close if able to break on terms having missed the break on his last few starts.

3.57 Lingfield - Radiant Angel & Kento headline a field of nine

Tom Clover's Kento has shown promise on both starts to date and the form of his recent Chelmsford third was franked by the runner-up so should prove hard to beat in this BetUK. Home Of The Acca-Fenwa Restricted Novice Stakes under Jack Mitchell.

Amy Murphy's Sovereign Knight drops in trip as he seeks a first career success and a repeat of his runner-up effort at Lingfield last month would see him on the premises here.

Form is minimal in this novice stakes, but George Boughey trains Harry Angel gelding Radiant Angel with Billy Loughnane in the plate. Related to five winners, he looks the pick of the newcomers.

Watch all the action from Lingfield live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday February 11th