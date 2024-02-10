Super Saturday: Iberico Lord seals sixth Betfair Hurdle at Newbury for Nicky Henderson

Nicky Henderson landed a historic sixth Betfair Hurdle winner with Iberico Lord on Super Saturday at Newbury.

Twenty-one runners went to post for the Class One Premier Handicap and it was Knickerbockerglory who started the brightest, establishing a slight lead from Moveit Like Minnie in the contest's opening gambit.

The well-fancied Altobelli slowly bypassed a number of runners from deep in the first third of the race, with Faivoir advancing to third for trainer Dan Skelton.

Lookaway began to race prominently with three left to jump, cutting Knickerbockerglory's advantage to just over length shortly after. L'Eau Du Sud made a dash for home down the straight under Harry Skelton and looked well placed to pull off an upset, but Nico De Boinville had other ideas.

Iberico Lord found an extra yard after being encouraged by De Boinville, and mounted his challenge in the final furlongs. Eventually, the well fancied six-year-old had too much for L'Eau Du Sud, who stayed on bravely to finish a respectable two-and-a-quarter lengths behind the winner.

Trainer Nicky Henderson said: "I think you have to say that is a pretty masterful ride in a race like that which is ultra-competitive and run at a ferocious speed.

"I thought he had no chance and AP (McCoy) kept saying 'they are going too quick, they are going too quick'. If they were (going too quick) we had a chance, but if they weren't we had no chance.

"Nico got it absolutely to the button right, he's gone a proper brave route down the inner and saved every inch. It was very brave. Doddiethegreat has done the same thing and ran a great race - he will want two and a half.

"I had given up on Iberico Lord at half time and he still had a lot to do two out. But then that little white cap appeared and he was motoring then."

Image: Iberico Lord is now a 7/1 shot for the Coral Cup

Dante finished third, whilst Doddiethegreat and Faivoir completed the top five. Willie Mullins' unknown quantity Ocastle Des Mottes barely featured in the contest after experiencing difficulties before the off.

Iberico Lord is now a 7/1 shot for the Cheltenham Coral Cup in March which could feature Langer Dan and Brandy Love.

Emitom battles back to win Handicap Hurdle

Emitom fought back to win the Betfair Serial Winners Fund Handicap Hurdle in the second race on Super Saturday at Newbury.

Image: Emitom gives chase to Kyntara at Newbury

It was Kyntara that made much of the early running under Charlie Deutsch, with a tightly grouped field packed in behind.

Judicial Law's progress was halted after he stepped into the fourth fence from home, all whilst Kyntara gallantly held off the progress of Richard Phillips' Picanha.

In the straight, Tom Cannon finally made his move aboard Emitom and found an astonishing change of pace to bypass Kyntara in the final furlong and take the prize for Alan King by a two-length margin.

Making Headway scores comfortable victory in Novices' Hurdle

Making Headway cruised to success in the Betfair Racing Podcasts Novices' Hurdle in a two-mile contest that seldom saw him threatened by a 13-strong field.

Image: Making Headway clears a hurdle in the opener on Super Saturday at Newbury

The six-year-old took an early advantage on a slow pace for Oliver Greenall's team, keeping Nicky Henderson's East India Express at arm's length during the opening stages.

There were very few place alterations throughout the middle of the race, with the leader racing progressively away from the back marker of Ballybay.

East India Express threatened a challenge two from home but Making Headway made every yard and never looked like being defeated for Henry Brooke. Jack Black completed the placings in third for the Skelton team.

Cobden closes down Bowen with success in Novices' Limited Handicap

Harry Cobden scored for Paul Nicholls aboard Makin'yourmindup, moving within one victory of Sean Bowen in the Champion Jockey table.

The seven-year-old edged out Rock My Way and Sam Twiston-Davies to land the £25,000 prize, with Mister Coffey finishing 27 lengths behind in third.

Image: Makin'yourmindup en route to Newbury success

Makin'yourmindup sat in touch with the leaders from the outset, and atoned for a mistake at the fifth fence with an excellent challenge in the closing stages. Hometown Boy fell five out whilst Inch House rapidly deteriorated after never really adapting to the pace of the contest.

Rock My Way led going into the run-in but had no answer for the victor's explosive acceleration.

Royal Infantry is the pick of enthralling bumper contest

Harry Skelton landed a deserved Super Saturday winner in the final race at Newbury on Saturday aboard Royal Infantry.

Noahsgreatrainbow finished two lengths behind in second, with I'm A Lumberjack one worse off for Tom Cannon in third.

The win secured back-to-back victories under Dan Skelton for the five-year-old following an impressive bumper showing at Doncaster last time out.