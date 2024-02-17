Today on Sky Sports Racing: L’Homme Presse aims to punch Gold Cup ticket in Ascot Chase cracker

Cheltenham Gold Cup hope L’Homme Presse will be aiming to put on a star performance in the Betfair Ascot Chase this afternoon, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.35 Ascot - L'Homme Presse and Pic D'Orhy in Ascot Chase clash

L'Homme Presse and Pic D'Orhy headline a classy quartet for this Grade 1 Betfair Ascot Chase (3:35).

Venetia Williams' L'Homme Presse comfortably claimed the Fleur De Lys Chase at Lingfield on his return from over a year off and heads the betting as he seeks a third top-level success under Charlie Deutsch.

Image: Ahoy Senor ridden by Derek Fox on their way to winning the Betway Mildmay Novices' Chase

Paul Nicholls' Pic D'Orhy is next best having scored over this course and distance in the 1965 Chase in November and lost little when narrowly beaten at Kempton on his last start.

Lucinda Russell's Ahoy Senor showed signs of a revival before his jockeys stirrup leathers broke when fourth in the Cotswolds Chase and rates a fascinating contender as he drops back in distance under Derek Fox.

1.50 Ascot - Russell hoping Apple Away can deliver

Lucinda Russell's exciting mare Apple Away goes for Grade Two victory in the Sodexo Live! Reynoldstown Novices' Chase (1:50).

A Grade One-winning novice over hurdles, Apple Away is yet to reach those heights in three starts over fences but looks the one to beat as she steps up in class under Derek Fox.

Kilbeg King is yet to win over fences but showed improved form when third behind Il Est Francias at Kempton on Boxing Day and a similar effort would see him go close in this grade.

The Paul Nicholls-trained Brave Kingdom is unbeaten in two starts over fences but will need to improve as he takes on stiffer opposition under Harry Cobden.

3.00 Ascot - Victtorino to bag another big pot?

Venetia Williams' Victtorino bids for another course success in a competitive 10-runner Injured Jockeys Fund Ambassadors Programme Swinley Handicap Chase (3:00).

The six-year-old impressed when winning a pair of handicaps in the autumn but will need to improve on his disappointing effort at Cheltenham last month with the step up to three miles likely to suit.

Paul Nicholls has plenty of chances on the day and Threeunderthrufive is another with strong claims under Harry Cobden.

Of the others, Revels Hill was last seen finishing third in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown in April and makes his seasonal debut for Harry Fry, while Shan Blue is another for the shortlist.

Sky Bet odds I Today's cards

Watch every race from Ascot, Newcastle and Wolverhampton on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday 17 February.