Today on Sky Sports Racing: Epsom Faithfull, Lardo and McLean House bid to add to their winning tally

Three recent winners clash in the feature on the all-weather at Lingfield while Super Hit looks to build on his recent win at Newcastle; live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.47 Lingfield - Three recent winners clash

The in-form trio of Epsom Faithfull, Larado and McLean House clash in the feature the BetMGM: It's Showtime Handicap (1.47).

In this contest Epsom Faithfull is bidding for the treble after two nice wins at this course. The seven-year-old continues her partnership with Paddy Bradley but should defy her 3lb higher mark here.

Larado and McLean House both arrive here in search of a double. Larado kept on strongly last time to secure his win and it wouldn't be a surprise if he went well again here. McLean House has the eye-catching jockey booking of Oisin Murphy. He won here nicely at the beginning of the month and could back this up here.

4.20 Lingfield - Cracking Gold concedes penalty in Novice heat

Cracking Gold concedes weight all round in the Best Racing Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Novice Stakes (4.20).

Clive Cox's promising three-year-old Cracking Gold is under a penalty here after he saw off Godolphin's Native Approach on debut. The pair were well clear of the rest of the field, and he should take some beating under Rossa Ryan.

Never Mind Me and Forever Noah both were somewhat underwhelming on their course debuts, but they do host more experience than a few in this contest. Never Mind Me will continue at the same trip but has Oisin Murphy onboard this time and is bred to improve. Forever Noah weakened quickly on debut and will need to show more in this competitive field.

7.00 Wolverhampton - Super Hit bids to build on his victory

Super Hit and five others line up in the feature the Boost Your Acca At BetMGM Handicap (7.00).

Marco Botti's Super Hit bids to build on his Chelmsford victory as he is switched to handicap company. The son of Too Darn Hot won well and could win two on the bounce.

Wait And Hope needs to bounce back here after missing out at Newcastle in his last race. The run before this he won and showed a lot more promise. If he's in his best form, he could cause an upset. Rising Force has managed three consecutive bronze medals and is likely to be in the frame again.

Sky Bet odds I Today's cards

Watch every race from Lingfield and Wolverhampton on Sky Sports Racing on Monday 19 February.