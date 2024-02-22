Today on Sky Sports Racing: John & Thady Gosden and Dan Skelton teams feature on busy Thursday

It’s Newcastle and Lingfield on Thursday with the likes of John & Thady Gosden and Dan Skelton having runners at the respective venues.

6.00 Newcastle - Gosden runs Cover Up in classy handicap

Cover Up headlines a quality field of eight for this feature Find More Big Deals At BetUK Handicap (6:00) at Newcastle.

John & Thady Gosden's four-year-old made it two from two on the all-weather when scoring with something in hand earlier this month and is fancied to follow up off this 5lb higher mark for the Godolphin team.

Exalted Angel has been a fine servant for his connections and showed he remains in good heart when third at Wolverhampton last month, whilst Intervention has danced every dance this winter and might be more of a place prospect.

2.15 Lingfield - Maestro in hat-trick bid

Classic Maestro seeks the hat-trick for Jennie Candlish in the opening Enjoy The Racing App For Free Handicap Chase (2:15) at Lingfield.

The six-year-old has progressed over hurdles winning his last two starts impressively and could take plenty of beating on chase debut under usual pilot Luke Scott.

The opposition is headed by Doyouknowwhatimean who is yet to win in four starts over fences but ran his best race yet when third behind Hatos at Ffos Las, whilst Walk In The Wild has undergone wind surgery.

3.45 Lingfield - Fortune bids for four-time

Dan Skelton's six-year-old Major Fortune will go in search of a four-timer in the At The Races App Expert Tips Handicap Hurdle (3:45).

He has rattled off a treble over hurdles and this looks an ideal opportunity to land the four-timer under this 7lb penalty, with his mark due to rise 6lb in the future.

Of the others, Chris Gordon's San Pedro has won over this distance and having scored by 12 lengths on his last start at Plumpton must not be underestimated off the same mark again under Freddie Gordon.

