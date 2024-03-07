Today on Sky Sports Racing: Unbeaten filly goes for Listed Spring Cup glory at Lingfield

Queen Of Zafeen looks a potential star and takes the next step up the ladder in the BetMGM Listed Spring Cup at Lingfield on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.20 Lingfield - Hughes star takes on Watch My Tracer

This year's Listed BetMGM Spring Cup (3:20) looks right up to scratch with two potential stars on show.

Richard Hughes' Queen Of Zafeen arrives unbeaten in two starts, including when showing an impressive turn of foot to win over this course and distance last month, and should have strong claims under William Buick.

George Scott saddles Watch My Tracer, a dual winner as a two-year-old; the son of Dandy Man was highly tried including when contesting the Group Two Coventry Stakes and heads the opposition under Callum Shepherd.

Of the others, John and Thady Gosden's Orne is the highest rated of these with a mark of 100 but will have to concede weight all round having won the Group Three Horris Hill Stakes at Newmarket in November.

2.45 Lingfield - Muscika and Beauzon contest ultra-competitive sprint

David O'Meara's Muscika has been a super servant for the team and should challenge again in the Find More Big Deals At BetUK Handicap (2:45), having won 16 times in 110 career starts and showed he still retains plenty of ability when runner-up on his last two outings.

The Ian Williams-trained Beauzon was narrowly denied at Kempton on his last start and should go close off 1lb higher.

Richard Hughes' The Thames Boatman rarely runs a bad race and is another for the shortlist after his recent third at Wolverhampton, while Revenite remains lightly raced as he steps up to six furlongs.

6.00 Newcastle - Kalpana takes on well-bred novice rivals

Andrew Balding's Kalpana, a daughter of Study Of Man, got off the mark when showing a game attitude on debut at Wolverhampton in January and bids to follow up as she takes on some potentially useful colts in the Win £2,000,000 With BetMGM's Golden Goals Novice Stakes (6:00).

Dubawi colt First Alliance, a 500,000gns purchase as a yearling, was a little short of room when finishing an encouraging second at Southwell in December and should have more to come as he tackles a mile for Karl Burke and Danny Tudhope.

Kevin Ryan saddles Inisherin who defied odds of 50/1 to finish second at Newmarket on debut in September and with normal improvement expected should be in the mix under Tom Eaves.

Watch every race from Lingfield and Newcastle on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday March 7.