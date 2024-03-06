Kieran O'Neill: BHA suspend drug testing pilot scheme after jockey fumes at 'flawed' result

The BHA has suspended the drug testing pilot scheme that left Kieran O'Neill furious after being stood down at Southwell following two non-negative swab tests on Tuesday, a decision the jockey has described as "embarrassing".

O'Neill was unable to take his two rides at the Nottinghamshire venue on Tuesday night after failing two sweat/saliva samples.

According to BHA rules, should the second sample also return non-negative then, in the interests of safety for horses and riders, the jockey should be stood down for the day.

However, O'Neill's urine sample returned a negative result on-course and has been sent off to a lab to be checked with the results expected on Wednesday evening.

He has since tested negative again on Wednesday afternoon, and following that result, the BHA has subsequently confirmed that no further testing with the swab & saliva kits will take place until the situation with Kieran has been resolved and understood.

O'Neill said on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday evening: "Have just returned home from Southwell races where I suffered the embarrassment of being stood down for a failed drug swab.

"I have never taken a drug in my life and later found out that as my urine sample is clear I can resume race riding tomorrow. The current system is flawed.

"Those that have supported me for nearly 20 years in the saddle know that I have never touched a drug so this inaccuracy is a major worry.

"If I was a younger jockey making my way in the sport, this would be so damaging. I am fuming and would like some answers."

The BHA has stated that the agreed process has been followed, adding that "the proper process must be allowed to take its course".

A BHA statement issued on Wednesday morning read: "The BHA is aware of a social media post by Kieran O'Neill giving an account of the non-negative sweat/saliva samples returned at Southwell racecourse yesterday.

"The process for handling non-negative samples on raceday as part of the ongoing pilot of sweat/saliva sampling was agreed between the BHA and PJA. As part of the agreed process, which utilises a Home Office-approved testing kit used by police forces globally, should a rider return a non-negative sample then they will be tested a second time.

"Should the second sample also return non-negative then, in the interests of safety for horses and riders, the jockey should be stood down for the day. Mr O'Neill was stood down on the day having provided two non-negative samples.

"16 jockeys were tested yesterday and 16 on Monday with only Mr O'Neill returning these two non-negative samples. As part of the process a urine sample screening is also to be taken on the day.

"This is for indicative processes only as part of the trial. It operates to different thresholds, and does not form part of the immediate regulatory process. Mr O'Neill's urine sample returned a negative result on-course but is not relevant to his being able to ride today and beyond.

"This same urine sample is also sent away for analysis at the official testing laboratory. Mr O'Neill will be permitted to ride today and beyond, pending the return of this urine result, provided he returns a negative sweat/saliva sample prior to weighing out. A hair sample will also be taken.

"Ensuring the safety of jockeys competing in our sport is a priority for the BHA. We appreciate the strength of feeling from Mr O'Neill but this alone is not enough to make judgement about the testing process, or its ability to detect the intentional or sometimes inadvertent presence of substances in a rider's system. The proper process must be allowed to take its course."