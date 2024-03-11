Today on Sky Sports Racing: Sir Rock bids for a hat-trick at Plumpton

Sir Rock bids for three on the bounce at Plumpton while Wolverhampton hosts an eight-race evening fixture – all live on Sky Sports Racing

2.30 Plumpton - Sir Rock bidding for a hat-trick

Sir Rock is seeking a hat-trick in the Betting.Bet Cheltenham Festival Free Bets Novices' Handicap Chase (2.30).

Toby Lawes' Sir Rock looks to have three wins on the bounce here after scoring at Fontwell and Plumpton. The yard is in form and from only 4lb higher in the weights he may still be in front of the handicapper.

Elpologreg bounced back last time out winning at Fakenham. He needs to continue in the same vein to pose a threat to Sir Rock.

Top-weight American Gerry showed a bit more promise following his wind surgery in Catterick venture. This drop in class should help him be more competitive.

2.00 Plumpton - Fierce Warrior takes on Jetronic

Course and distance winner Fierce Warrior takes on Jetronic in the Betting.Bet "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle (2.00).

Fierce Warrior had to work hard to get off the mark over hurdles at Plumpton 84 days ago. In this contest he should go well again as he retains Nico De Boinville onboard.

Paul Nicholls' Jetronic is now heading back after hurdles after a spell chasing. He was disappointing last time out but shouldn't be dismissed.

Johnny Jump Up was eye-catching on rules-debut for Gary Moore as he powered clear at Fontwell to win by nine lengths. He should come on from this win.

6.30 Wolverhampton - Eleutheromania and Algheed clash in feature

Classy fillies Eleutheromania and Algheed clash in the feature the BetMGM Safer Gambling Fillies' Handicap (6.30).

George Boughey's Eleutheromania got the job done nicely for her new stable. She could easily double her tally here.

Star Billy Loughnane takes the ride on the consistent Algheed in this contest. If she continues in her recent form she could pose a threat.

Enola Grey appears to be caught by the handicapper however she has run very consistently of late despite a blip last time out.

Monday March 11