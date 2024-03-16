Today on Sky Sports Racing: Willie Mullins saddles Mr Incredible in the Midlands Grand National

Willie Mullins' Mr Incredible features in the Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter with action also from Newcastle, Southwell and Wolverhampton

3.00 Uttoxeter - Mullins Saddles Mr Incredible in the Midlands Grand National

Mr Incredible represents Willie Mullins in the bet365 Midlands Grand National Handicap Chase (3.00).

Mr Incredible was last seen in the Grand National where he unseated Brian Hayes, he had a solid performance before this finishing third in the Kim Muir last year. He could well bounce back in this contest.

Jonjo O'Neill's Iron Bridge is the bookmakers' favourite after placing in notable staying chases on his last two starts.

My Silver Lining has been running very consistently of late, placing or winning in her last six starts. This is a step up in trip but she ran well in Haydock's Grand National Trial. This eight-year-old could cause an upset.

2.25 Uttoxeter - Striking A Pose and Saint Davy bid for a treble

Striking A Pose and Saint Davy line up in a competitive field in the bet365 Handicap Hurdle (2.25).

Joe Tizzard's Striking A Pose has won two on the bounce at Exeter, he is stepping up in class here but is proven over this distance as he won last time out going away. He needs to keep improving in this contest.

Saint Davy is proven at this level, he won his last two but would still need to be ahead of the handicapper to add to his winning tally.

The in-form Dan Skelton is represented by Seefin. He has won three of his last four runs and his wins were in a stylish fashion. He could continue his good run.

Tanganyika, Classic Concorde and Gwennie May Boy arrive seeking a double.

7.30 Wolverhampton - Haku and Intinso clash

Haku and Intinso clash in the Find More Big Deals At BetUK Handicap (7.30).

Haku is three wins from four runs at Wolverhampton. The five-year-old won over course and distance last time out and has the eye-catching jockey booking of Hayley Turner.

Intinso is a very lightly raced four-year-old, his only win was here on debut but he has had some nice performances since including a third in the Shergar Cup Classic. This will be his first run for 204 days.

Juan Les Pins finished second in the Hever Sprint Stakes last month and he is taking a significant step up in trip. He will need to handle this to be in with a chance.

Sky Bet odds I Today's cards