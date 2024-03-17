Today on Sky Sports Racing: In-form Endless Escape and Sammy’s Guarantee meet at Chepstow

Endless Escape and Sammy’s Guarantee face off in hopes of continuing their solid form and expensive Point-to-point purchases clash at Chepstow – live on Sky Sports Racing

3:00 - In-form Mares' Endless Escape and Sammy's Guarantee face off

Endless Escape and Sammy's Guarantee clash in the Capital Windscreens Supports Muscular Dystrophy Charity Mares' Handicap Hurdle (3.00).

Endless Escapes form has been franked after the horse she finished second against has gone to win in Listed company. This distance winner has bumped into a few improving horses in her recent runs and she should be able to continue this good form.

Sammy's Guarantee has progressed after having wind surgery. She won and placed in her last two starts and if she can bounce back here she can go close.

Tilly Toughnut beat Endless Escape last time out but has struggled before this. She thrives on heavy ground and can go well here if she continues in the same vein.

4.45 - Expensive Point-to-Point purchases Oak Grove and Mulinas clash

Oak Grove and Mulinas are both expensive point-to-point purchases, they clash in the Terry's Birthday Open Maiden National Hunt Flat Race (4.45).

Fergal O'Brien's Oak Grove made a great start to his under rules career as he competed in a hot National Flat race. This form looks promising, and he looks to set the standard in this.

Mulinas was purchased for £185,000 after winning a Boulta maiden. He now represents Paul Nicholls yard and may put a good performance in here.

Peacenik finished second behind the well-thought of Teeshan on debut. This is a lot less complicated than his last contest and he could cause an upset.

3:35 - Thor De Cerisy and So Said I look seek doubles

Thor De Cerisy and So I Said bid for a double in the Capital Windscreens Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (3.35).

Neil Mulholland's Thor De Cerisy is a course and distance winner who used his falling mark last time out at Chepstow to win comfortably. He is now 8lb higher for that win and should continue in his good form.

So I Said won nicely in her last race at Lingfield by an impressive 39 lengths. She thrives on soft ground and Freddie Gingell's 5lb claim should help him again.

Happy And Fine was seeking a hat-trick last time out however was pulled up in the trickier Cheltenham contest. This appears to be a much better level for him, and he should go well.

