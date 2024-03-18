Today on Sky Sports Racing: Karl Burke and George Boughey seek Listed success at Chantilly

A busy Monday of racing sees action from Southwell, Newcastle, Chantilly and Fontwell.

3.15 Chantilly - British trainers Karl Burke and George Boughey seek listed success

George Boughey won this Prix Ronde de Nuit last year with Peredika and looks to win again this year with Graceful Thunder under legendary French jockey Christophe Soumillon. She is a Listed winner who placed in a Grade Three in France so she should relish the ground.

Got To Love A Grey is the pick of the Karl Burke duo having won the Marygate last year and then ran 5th to Crimson Advocate in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot. This is her seasonal return, and a reproduction of that form should see her go close.

Harvanna has been busy so far this campaign, running twice since the turn of the year, but will need to improve to go well here.

3.30 Southwell - Fortunate Man & Livin On Luco set the standard

Both novices were beaten on their previous start after winning well a trip previously. Targets are set a lot lower in this Try The Racing App This Afternoon Novices' Hurdle for Livin On Luco as he heads the field on official ratings.

With plenty of good form at Chepstow he may have bumped into one at Taunton last time and has a good chance here. Fortunate Man bolted up at Newbury and was disappointing the next day at Wetherby behind two decent rivals. A return to form wouldn't be out of the question.

6.00 Newcastle - How Bizarre and Big Narstie headline

Two horses arrive here in hot form in How Bizarre and Big Narstie. Liam Bailey's nine-year-old arrives here in the form of his life with three wins next to his name. He hasn't been seen since last August when winning at Musselburgh by a short head. He has risen through the weights and will need to be on his A game here.

Big Narstie has been a model of consistency and has begun to get in the winning habit more recently. He arrives here under the 5lb penalty. Pallas Lord had been in a winning mood prior to a disappointing last run but a reproduction of previous performances would see him go close.

