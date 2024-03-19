Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lady Of Spain headlines Novice Stakes at Wolverhampton

Tuesday's evening action comes from the all-weather at Wolverhampton, where a seven-race card takes centre stage.

5:30 Wolverhampton - Lady Of Spain headlines Novice Stakes

A potential Black Type performer could be lurking in the field here in the Best Racing Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Novice Stakes.

Roger Varian looks to have a potentially very nice filly on his hands in the shape of Lady Of Spain who barely came out of second gear 83 days ago and looks like she will take all the beating once again.

King's Coronation is an interesting newcomer and is a half brother to useful Juvenile Hurdler Maasai Mara so it would be no surprise if he may be seen to better effect over an increased trip further down the line.

£160,000 yearling purchase Approval was well fancied on his debut at Doncaster last year but he has since been gelded and in calmer waters here it wouldn't be a complete shock to see him take a big step forward.

6:30 Wolverhampton - Arcturian looks for second straight victory

Richard Hughes saddles debut Kempton winner Arcturian who caused a bit of a shock when scoring at big odds last time out and there would be no shock if he was to follow up again in this Stay Golden With BetMGM Safer Gambling Restricted Novice Stakes

It could be drinks all round if Beveragino manages to break her duck here. Ben Coen takes the reins over this seven-furlong trip. This three-year-old weakened approaching the final furlong last time out at Beverley but a repeat of the performance that saw her beaten half-a-length to War Chimes at Haydock would see her in the frame. She already has a mark of 76, we haven't seen her since the end of August last year and any market support should be taken seriously.

Marmaduke Lemon hasn't been beaten far in his last two outings and he looks like being the biggest danger to Arcturian in receipt of 7lb.

8:00 Wolverhampton - Prince Ali drops in trip to rival Lough Leane

Lough Leane - the gelded son of Cityscape - has really appreciated the step down in trip to a mile and will for the fourth time in a row have a different jockey on board in Ben Coen.

Prince Ali only ran four days ago but showed up well before being worn down late on by Snooze Lane. This slight drop in trip could be right up his street.

Reverberation has only been out of the first four once in his last six runs, only just failed at Chelmsford last time out and has only been bumped up a pound.

Sky Bet odds I Today's cards

Watch every race from Wolverhampton on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday March 19.