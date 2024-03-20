Today on Sky Sports Racing: Cogitate clashes with Night Raider at Southwell

Wednesday evening's action comes from Southwell, where a seven-race card takes centre stage on the all-weather

5.30 Southwell - Night Raider and Cogitate clash

Karl Burke's Night Raider made a striking debut when scoring by nine lengths over this course and distance in December and rates a fascinating contender with more improvement expected under Danny Tudhope.

He will not have it all his own way however as 93-rated Cogitate heads the dangers for Charlie Hills and Jamie Spencer. A son of Churchill, he made an impressive winning debut when seeing off Boiling Point at Newbury before running a credible fifth in the Group Two Acomb at York.

Victor Dartnall's Trevanion will hope to build on his fifth of eight at Kempton as he steps up in trip under Rhiain Ingram.

8.30 Southwell - Endless Power eyes back-to-back wins

James Tate's Endless Power was scoring for the second time in four starts on the all-weather when a narrow winner at Wolverhampton last month and should take plenty of beating up 4lb in the weights.

Phil McEntee saddles the Harry Redknapp-owned Moktasaab who returns from Bahrain with strong claims from this much-reduced mark as he drops in class under John Egan.

Others to note include Dumfries who will be making his first start for the Ruth Carr team, while Master Of Combat's course and distance third would see him go close off the same mark.

7.00 Southwell - Wind Your Neck In and Fox Flame contest strong renewal

David Evans' Wind Your Neck In built on a couple of solid runs to get his head in front at Newmarket in November and could follow up as he switches to the all-weather under Richard Kingscote.

Fox Flame saw off the re-opposing Isle Of Sark when a game winner of a course and distance event earlier this month and a similar effort would see him in the mix off this 2l higher mark.

Of the others, the Jamie Osborne-trained Isle Of Sark will hope to go one better having finished runner-up on his last two starts, while Mount Olympus reverts to the flat on his second start after a wind operation.

