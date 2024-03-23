Today on Sky Sports Racing: Migration and Awaal headline the Lincoln

With every British race on Saturday live on Sky Sports Racing, with action from Doncaster, Bangor, Newbury, Wolverhampton and Newcastle.

3.35 Doncaster - Migration and Awaal headline in the Lincoln

The flat is back with a bang as last year's winner Migration bids to win this year's renewal of the William Hill Lincoln (3.35).

Migration ran an impressive race last year, seeing off Awaal. This year he will look to do the same again and has talented 3lb claimer Paddy Bradley on board.

The Crisfords' Awaal ran consistently enough in several big handicaps last summer. Off a mark of 102, he could be competitive.

Chazzesmee is a progressive Irish raider who won the Irish Lincolnshire this year and could go well again here to keep improving.

1.20 Doncaster - Holloway Boy, Knight and Astral Beau clash

Holloway Boy, Knight and Astral Beau clash in the William Hill Doncaster Mile Stakes (1.20).

Karl Burke's Holloway Boy had Group 1 form as a two-year-old but has since struggled. His campaign last year was somewhat disjointed and he could well bounce back in this contest following a gelding operation.

Knight came close in Group company last summer and he seems to have been primed for this. The Crisfords reach for a visor and Knight is partnered by Harry Davies for the first time.

Astral Beau sprang a surprise when he scored in this race last season. This course and distance winner should thrive back on a softer surface.

3.15 Newbury - El Elefante and Party Vibes fancied

El Elefante and Party Vibes battle in the competitive renewal of the British EBF BetVictor "National Hunt" Mares' Novices' Hurdle (3.15).

Henry Daly's Party Vibes has had a great season initially finishing runner-up on her first two starts over hurdles. But she is now seeking a hat-trick after fending off the reposing Ooh Betty at Market Rasen last month.

Lucinda Russell's El Elefante is another improving sort over hurdles. She landed the odds on at Ayr last time out and could follow up in this contest.

Paul Nicholls trained Larchmont Lass as she got off the mark last time out. She arrives here following consistent form and has a chance under Harry Cobden.

Sky Bet odds I Today's cards

Watch every race from Doncaster, Bangor-on-Dee, Newbury, Wolverhampton and Newcastle on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday March 23.