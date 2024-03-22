Doncaster tips: Astral Beau fancied for back-to-back Doncaster Mile triumphs

Declan Rix has three horses to keep onside across an enthralling day of racing, including Astral Beau in the Doncaster Mile.

Astral Beau

The softer the ground, the better the chance of Astral Beau who bids to win a second Doncaster Mile on the bounce. No doubt about it, this year's renewal is a stronger race, with some classy colts and geldings in opposition, but she gets upwards of 5lb in weight which will be a significant factor.

Image: Astral Beau runs in the first at Doncaster on Saturday

The biggest key to her chance however, is the going, which will hopefully blunt the class of Charyn and Holloway Boy. Underfoot conditions are likely to suit the first-time visored and highly talented Knight, but he often flatters to deceive in a tough finish, and so, the mare gets the nod.

We know this daughter of Brazen Beau handles bad ground well, can run to a high level fresh and is tactically versatile, giving her jockey Shane Kelly multiple options. This will be trainer Pam Sly's first runner of the year on the flat, but her jumps string has been going nicely, hopefully meaning this five-year-old is ready to go close.

Harper's Ferry

An interesting three-year-old only maiden here which may house a couple of smart horses later in the season, including Harper's Ferry who made a lovely debut at Newmarket last October.

Sent off 50/1 that day despite a huge pedigree, the son of Lope De Vega x Talent nearly overcame a green and slow start, getting to the lead impressively with a furlong to go, only to be rundown in the dying strides, when not looking to be doing much in front.

The ease at which the Ed Walker-trainee went through his race caught the eye, clearly having no issues with the soft ground, maybe no surprise given his knee action. Saturday's soft conditions and the step up to 10f should hold no fears with the booking of Rossa Ryan noteworthy.

Marshman

This six-furlong trip in soft ground hopefully won't stretch the stamina of Marshman, who looked pretty comfortable over five furlongs last year, but being out of a Galileo mare after a good winter on his back, hopefully means he is an all-round better and stronger horse this season.

The son of Harry Angel, whose progeny tend to get better with time and go in soft ground, also goes well fresh having won on debut in his two and three-year-old seasons and represents the top yard of Karl Burke.

Marshman hasn't been quickly away from the gates at times in his career, but in a race lacking pace, that hopefully isn't a big worry. A relative test of speed over this trip may well suit, especially if the first-time tongue tie settles him down.

