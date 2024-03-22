Weekend Winners: Declan Rix's Nap on Saturday is at Newbury for a course specialist

The Weekend Winners team are back with a look at jumps and flat action from Newbury and Doncaster, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Host Kate Tracey is joined by BetVictor's Sam Boswell and atheraces.com's Declan Rix to pick out their best bets from across the flat and jumps action, including the Get Best Odds Guaranteed At BetVictor Handicap Chase.

The flat is kicked off with the Lincoln at Doncaster while there are seven thrilling races at Newbury including a Class Two Handicap Chase and a Class One Mares' Novices Hurdle.

Declan Rix…

"I do like Heltenham's chances; he won the race last year, but he is 13lb higher in the handicap. He's an improved horse. This race sets up for him very well again.

"There are two aspects to it, he's going to get plenty of pace to run at here because he is a strong traveller that sort of pace in the race will help him get into it. The other plus for him is that there are only seven runners and sometimes his jumping can leave a little bit to be desired.

"I do think he is getting better in the jumping department. I thought that Ciaran Gethings got him into a lovely jumping rhythm last time - he bolted up on the day and he just looked like 'how far', but he idled in the front and won with plenty up his sleeve.

"The ground getting quicker is a doubt as he's good on soft, heavy ground. But good to soft should be alright for Heltenham."

Kate Tracey…

"I just want to give Gunsight Ridge another chance over this trip, for all that I think Heltenham is the best handicapped horse in this race. Gunsight Ridge deserves another go at this trip to prove that he isn't just a two-miler.

"He has been second behind a progressive horse, remains lightly raced for his age and ran well on in his last start over hurdles so I'm keen to see what he can do back up in trip again."

Image: Solo is Sam Boswell's pick for this weekend

Sam Boswell…

"I'm on Solo. I thought he was lightly raced this season, just the two seconds and in a smaller runner field at Ascot last time out. It was quite a curious race as Straw Fan Jack was back in third, and he's gone on to run a screamer in the Plate at Cheltenham to finish third to Shakem Up'Arry.

"This horse, I feel like there's a bit more to come. Looking at his form from last season, he's finished in front of Datsalrightgino. I just think that Freddie Gingell taking 5lb off is interesting as this is one that Harry Cobden's not on and I think the 5lb coming off will be a help.

"The drying ground will be massive for him and good to soft won't be an inconvenience to him - 11/2 is just too big of a price.

Watch all the action from Doncaster and Newbury on Saturday live on Sky Sports Racing.