Today on Sky Sports Racing: Joker De Mai takes on Inox Allen in Newcastle feature

4.05 Newcastle - Nab Wood steps up in class for hat-trick tilt

David Maxwell takes the ride on Joker De Mai who has been running well since being transferred from France and put up another solid effort last time out at Kempton. He will be rivalled by Inox Allen who recorded three successive victories before being outclassed by Now Is The Hour at Haydock.

Rich Spirit took a nasty fall at the first last time out at Kelso but was a good second behind Geronimo on his penultimate start, so if none the worse for that tumble he could make his presence felt here.

5.05 Newcastle - Harry Atkins looks to keep his 100 per cent record intact

Rivers Corner has relished a test of stamina with soft ground and may still get away with it here but with the forecast mainly dry, any ground changes would definitely put his hat-trick bid in doubt. Harry Atkins (7lb claimer) will be onboard, looking to maintain his unbeaten record aboard the six-year-old.

Adveram took a step back in the right direction last time last time out at Ayr and a mark of 95 looks appealing in this contest.

Glory Hights proved a mark of 84 was not beyond him when putting in a solid effort at Newcastle last time out and should be in the mix again.

6.45 Southwell - Dawn Of Liberation headlines for Ruth Carr

Ruth Carr will be hoping her new recruit Dawn Of Liberation can put his head in front in the Bet £10 Get £40 At BetMGM Handicap. Formerly with Richard Hannon, the five-year-old ran well for a long way before not quite getting home last time so a drop in trip to seven furlongs looks a big plus.

David Simcock will be hoping for a famous Jamie Spencer ride when they partner up with Chola Empire who has hit the woodwork on his last two previous efforts.

Star Zinc has had a good winter on the All-Weather but was way too keen last time and if Paul Mulrennan can get him settled early, he would be dangerous to rule out.

