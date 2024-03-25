Monday racing tips: Elliot David has five horses to follow at Newcastle all live on Sky Sports Racing

Newcastle has a nine-race card on Monday night, Elliot David has five selections including a 33/1 shot which he thinks should have a great chance in the 6.30pm.

FLEUR DE MER - 4.30 Newcastle

Hugo Palmer's daughter of Dark Angel comes from a stamina-laden family and to that end it should be no surprise that improvement in her performance was forthcoming when she stepped up in distance.

Out of a half-sister to two-time 1m4f Group 1 winner Erupt, she's a close relative of four winners over 1m2f and further including George Boughey's talented Lostwithiel. Following wins over an extended mile at Wolverhampton and latterly over 10f at Newcastle, she's been notably unlucky in running the last twice and appeals as a horse with more to give off a mark of 74.

Having finished off her race strongly when returning from 140 days off at Kempton on February 21, she tries another new trip here which ought to play to her strengths.

LITTLE VENICE - 5.00 Newcastle

Though Nigel Tinkler's daughter of Cityscape wouldn't be the most obvious selection, I thought there was plenty of encouragement in her Southwell handicap debut on March 10 and she could outrun her price with the yard in form.

Having gone off a totally unfancied 125-1 on handicap debut, she was never truly in the 1m contest in similar fashion to her performances in three qualifying runs. She did however make some late headway, looking in need of a step up in trip and will get that when tackling 1m2f on Monday with the stiffer finish likely to play to her strengths.

Nigel Tinkler's horses are going well, with the stable 3-10 in the last fortnight and given you'd be likely to get a price here she makes some each-way appeal granted the eight declared all go to post.

ROCHA DO LEAO - 5.30 Newcastle

Top weight Asgard's Captain is worthy of great respect in his hat-trick bid for the Dylan Cunha team that have started the 2024 flat season well, but I'd be inclined to look elsewhere for better value.

Rebecca Menzies' returning Westernesse will be worth noting this season but with this all-weather run possibly acting as a tune up for the turf season, my eye is drawn to Jane Chapple-Hyam's Rocha Do Leao, who sports a first-time visor following a pair of disappointing efforts in September and October.

A return to the promise shown in her first two career runs would make a mark of 74 look appealing in these conditions and her trainer Chapple-Hyam boasts a strong 30% (7-23) from relatively rare visits to Gosforth Park in the last five years and once again this is a runner that makes each-way appeal.

KUWAITYA - 6.00 Newcastle

All eyes will naturally be on the Ffrench Davis/Amo Racing axis represented by Lady Dorchester here but the market will surely provide the biggest indicator of all as regards to the performance of these six debutant two-year-olds.

Alice Haynes hands a debut to Soldier's Call filly Kuwaitya, who is a full sister to a useful two-year-old winner in Muqtahem and bred to be precocious. She could give the Amo filly plenty to think about under Kieran O'Neill in a race where you may need to have your Notebooks at the ready.

CRYPTO QUEST - 6.30 Newcastle

Trainer Gemma Tutty looks to have her string in fine fettle following four winners from nine runners in the last fortnight. Those nine included a narrow nose 2nd for Crypto Quest over 6f here on March 12, with the five-year-old rallying well at the finish in the manner of a horse who may well be suited to this first crack at 7f.

Off a mark of 63 he remains 8lb below his turf rating of 71 and ought to be able to play a leading role in this 0-62 Handicap despite being burdened with top weight.