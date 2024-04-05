Today on Sky Sports Racing: Progressive Pedro Valentino and Gone Rogue clash at Lingfield

Friday's action at Lingfield has Pedro Valentino and Gone Rogue clashing and well respected trio Impel, Just F Y I and Candied battle it out at Keeneland; all live on Sky Sports Racing

Friday's action is an all-weather thriller from Lingfield and a six-race card from Fontwell

Sky Sports Racing has thrilling action from Lingfield and Keeneland, with the latter featuring Grade 1 action in the Ashland Stakes.

3.00 Lingfield - Progressive Pedro Valentino and Gone Rogue clash

Progressive sorts Pedro Valentino and Gone Rogue clash in the Download The Racing App Now Handicap (3.00).

Clive Cox's Pedro Valentino improved on his debut fifth at Nottingham to score narrowly at Wolverhampton in November. He could be the one to beat on handicap debut after undergoing wind surgery.

Charlie Johnston saddles Gone Rogue, who had a successful two-year-old season winning twice from four starts. He heads the danger as he drops in class partnered by Joe Fanning.

Purefoy is here on his handicap debut for Andrew Balding. He will be looking to go one better than last time as he finished second but was just no match for the winner.

4.05 Lingfield - Hiromichi features

Hiromichi features in the Trustee Fire & Security Ltd Handicap (4.05).

Jack Channon's course and distance winner has scored six-times in his career and is returning for the first time since 2023. The concern is Hiromichi is tricky to predict but will need to be in his best form to replicate his penultimate run which he won stylishly.

The danger horse here is Arthur's Realm, he was a respectable third in the Spring Mileat Doncaster last time out. He could cause an upset if he continues in this vein as he drops down in class.

City Of York needs to bounce back in this contest on his seasonal debut. He finished off last season with three winners before disappointing last time out. David Simcock's four-year-old need to find more to defy this career high mark.

10.16 Keeneland - Impel, Just F Y I and Candied clash

Impel, Just F Y I and Candied clash in the cracker the Central Bank Ashland Stakes (10.16).

Impel is favoured in the betting in this contest, this Juddmonte filly arrives here unbeaten. Her last victory at Oaklawn Park highlighted here as a true contender for this Grade 1.

Just F Y I also arrives here unbeaten over her three starts including an impressive win in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies back in November. She got the better of Jody's Pride after going clear and keeping on. She could cause an upset.

Todd Pletcher's Candied finished third last time out behind Just F Y I, she just didn't have enough to chase down the placing duo but was well clear of the rest of the field. If she bounces back, she should improve in this.

Other international action

There's a Group 3 at Keeneland that features Frankie Dettori as he teams up with Charlie Appleby on Musical Act at 9.44pm.

