Friday Tips: Jamie Lynch's selections at Lingfield on Sky Sports Racing!

Sky Sports Racing's Jamie Lynch has three horses worth noting at Lingfield's meeting on Friday afternoon.

PEDRO VALENTINO

3.00 Lingfield - Download The Racing App Now Handicap

The positives are plentiful ahead of Pedro Valentino's return, his foundation for one, his stable for another, but above all the handicapper looks to have let him in lightly for his handicap debut, off a mark of just 75.

He was needy on his debut at Nottingham but odds-on for his second start at Wolverhampton where he won a shade snugly, and more than how he won it was who he beat, because the runner-up War Bride went one better in January and the third, Inner Temple, has won twice since, latterly off 78.

Gelded since last year, and upped to a trip that should suit (by Phoenix Of Spain), Pedro Valentino is taking the opportunity to contest a 0-75 while he can, when he's probably a level or two above this grade, based on what he did never mind what he'll do.

SHOCKWAVES

4.05 Lingfield - Trustee Fire & Security Ltd Handicap

When and where this is could be critical to Shockwaves, namely his first start of the year, and at Lingfield, positive portents for him. Under those circumstances as a 3-y-o he was third to Awaal and Thesis, quite the dynamic duo in retrospect, and under those circumstances as a 4-y-o he won a handicap by four lengths.

He made all that day, and there's every chance the same play will pay dividends here in a paceless race, stall 8 no negative given nothing else will want the lead, or so it looks. Fresh and front-running at Lingfield is a winning formula for Shockwaves, and here we are again.

THE LIEGEMAN

5.15 Lingfield - At The Races App Expert Tips Handicap

Back at Lingfield, where he was so good on his one and only prior visit, The Liegeman might just be able to bully this inferior lot in a 0-68. Stall 1 helps in that regard, as does Hollie Doyle in the saddle, and it's interesting that the cheekpieces have been left off this time after seeming to inhibit rather than inspire the last twice.

A break of eight weeks might also have helped him re-find his mojo, and this is one of those rare 3-y-o handicaps for the time of the year when nothing appears to be lurking in the shadows.

You're basically betting that The Liegeman is up for it because, if he is, he'll take some catching around here.