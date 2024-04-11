Today on Sky Sports Racing: Sir Alex Ferguson out to land hat-trick with Road To Wembley

Sir Alex Ferguson has enjoyed plenty of international success over the last few months but it's Southwell where he could have another winner on Thursday afternoon.

3.40 Southwell - Wembley goes in hat-trick bid

Road To Wembley seeks the hat-trick in a cracking renewal of the Liz And Izzy's Hoap Podcast Handicap (3:40) at Southwell.

Richard Hughes is enjoying a purple patch of late and his three-year-old looked a horse to follow when comfortably scoring at Lingfield last week and is fancied to land the hat-trick as he steps up in class.

James Tate's Path To Dubai claimed a mile maiden at this track on debut in March before finishing a short-head second to King Of Spain at Wolverhampton in February and rates an intriguing handicap debutant as he heads up in distance under Neil Callan.

Of the others, Timetobenice has enjoyed the switch to the Marco Botti yard, winning and being placed on his two starts to date, and he is another for the shortlist as he tops the weights on this handicap debut.

4.15 Southwell - Impressive takes on Another Investment

Hugo Palmer's How Impressive and Another Investment contest the competitive Download The PlanetSportBet App Handicap (4:15).

How Impressive has an excellent record on the all-weather with four wins and six seconds in sixteen races, winning over this course and distance on his penultimate effort.

The Nigel Tinkler-trained Another Investment drops in class as he seeks a first success since June, having been last seen finishing a credible third at Newcastle in November - Rossa Ryan takes the ride.

1.55 Southwell - Last time out winners clash

Last-time winners Be Here Now and Mutasawi clash in the opening Race By Race Southwell Specials @ PlanetSportBet Handicap (1:55).

Nigel Tinkler's Be Here Now got off the mark on his all-weather debut at Newcastle last month and with runner-up Ziggy's Missile franking the form since, a 4lb penalty might underestimate this son of Oasis Dream.

Mutasawi arrives in grand form having won nicely at Kempton in February and he must be considered as he sports first-time cheekpieces on his handicap bow under Jason Watson.

