Today on Sky Sports Racing: Charlie Appleby duo in Keeneland Group 1 alongside Southwell action

It’s Charlie Appleby who has two big runners at Keeneland on Friday night in Grade 1 action, live on Sky Sports Racing.

7.30 Southwell - Alhattan bids to get back to winning ways

The Lope De Vega filly Alhattan was an expensive failure last time out and will bid to bounce back in the Read Harry Cobden's Blog At PlanetSportBet Fillies' Handicap (7:30).

She made a winning debut but since has been turned over at 1-4 at Newcastle - Jim Crowley now takes over in the saddle for the George Boughey team.

Of the others, My Margie won nicely last time out for the Richard Hughes team who are in excellent form.

8.00 Southwell - Haynes team hoping Sir Gabrial can improve

An in-form trio including Alice Haynes' Sir Gabrial headline a field of nine for an ultra-competitive looking Get Emma's Offers At PlanetSportBet Handicap (8:00).

He improved on his debut effort at Ffos Las in September to land a Newcastle maiden the following month and having shown signs of greenness, he is expected to progress further at a track that promises to suit.

Roger Varian and James Doyle team up with No Nay Never colt Never Better as he bids to follow up his recent Kempton success upped to a mile on this handicap debut.

The James Ferguson-trained Prince Eric made it two from two on the all-weather when comfortably winning on handicap debut at the venue last month.

10.16 Keeneland - Master Of The Seas and Naval Power in Maker's Mile

Charlie Appleby's Godolphin pair Master Of The Seas and Naval Power clash in the Grade 1 Maker's Mark Mile (10:16) at Keeneland.

Appleby looks set to dominate as Breeders' Cup Mile winner Master Of The Seas headlines two of the eight runners, having last been seen winning at Santa Anita in November.

Image: Buick on board Naval Power after victory at Haydock

Stablemate Naval Power made a successful return when winning the Group 2 Singspiel Stakes at Meydan in February on his first start since being gelded.

For the home team, Bob Baffert's Du Jour saw off Easter to land the Grade 1 Kilroe Mile last month and must not be underestimated under Johnny Velazquez.

Sky Bet odds I Today's races

Watch every race from Sedgefield, Southwell and Keeneland on Sky Sports Racing on Friday 12 April