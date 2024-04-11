Day One Aintree Tips: Hugh Taylor's 7/2 fancy in Mares' Bumper finale in Grand National Festival opener!

Attheraces.com's resident tipster Hugh Taylor has one tip for Aintree and another for Southwell on the first day of the Aintree Grand National Festival

Honky Tonk Highway - Aintree (5.15)

HONKY TONK HIGHWAY won a Listed bumper at Sandown on her debut under Rules despite looking far from the finished product, and with the likely test of stamina in the mares' bumper at Aintree today (5.15) set to be right up her street, she looks the one to beat.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Christian Williams thinks Kitty's Light can't be discounted despite going concerns for this weekend's Grand National

All ten of her rivals at Sandown had either won or finished second in a bumper previously, but after briefly looking in trouble halfway up the straight, she forged away from the runner-up in the closing stages, despite wandering and showing signs of inexperience.

Her one previous run had come when winning an Irish point, seeing off Diva Luna, who reopposes here after herself winning a Listed race (at Market Rasen) on her British debut.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nicky Henderson is all set for a big week at Aintree after a string of high-profile disappointments at the Cheltenham Festival.

If there's a concern about Honky Tonk Highway, it might be temperament-related - her dam was decidedly quirky and all her wins came in headgear, and she has carried her head quite high on both wins to date.

However, that trait didn't stop her on either occasion and might be at least partly down to greenness, and with testing conditions looking very much in her favour, she looks to hold strong claims.

Rodborough - Southwell (3.05)

RODBOROUGH patently failed to stay 6f last time, but shaped as if in good form despite her finishing position and she looks the one to beat back over 5f at Southwell (3.05).

She disputed a good pace for most of the race on that latest start, and now reverts to the course and distance that has produced all three career wins from just five starts.

She lost second place only in the final few strides when fourth here on her penultimate outing, and that looked a stronger race than this fillies-only handicap. With conditions ideal, she looks the one to beat.

HUGH'S BEST BETS:

RODBOROUGH - 3.05 Southwell- 1pt win

HONKY TONK HIGHWAY - 5.15 Aintree - 1pt win