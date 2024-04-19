Weekend Winners: Declan Rix sides with Room Service in Greenham Stakes at Newbury

The Weekend Winners team are back with a look at an exciting card at Newbury, as well as the Scottish Grand National.

Host Kate Tracey is joined by BetVictor's Sam Boswell and Declan Rix of attheraces.com to select their best bets for this weekend with their focus on the Greenham Stakes and the Scottish Grand National at Ayr, as Willie Mullins continues his pursuit of the British trainers' title.

YouTube YouTube , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable YouTube cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to YouTube cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow YouTube cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Declan Rix on the Greenham Stakes...

"There's plenty of pace here so while the Fred Darling potentially has the look of a tactical race, the best horse should win here. I've got no interest in Zoum Zoum at 11/8, but in my opinion he makes the market for a good bet and I'm going to side with Room Service for the Kevin Ryan yard.

"He had a four-race juvenile career last season and in his first two or three he was so so green off the bridle but at the St Leger meeting he went up to an extended six-and-a-half furlongs and got some soft ground to run at and managed to win really nicely. He will do for me - overpriced at 12/1, Kevin's yard is in good order too.

"He was due to run in the Burradon but missed it for a temperature, but I think he'll be forward, will love the conditions and will love going up to seven furlongs."

Kate Tracey...

"It's Zoum Zoum for me. Rather than trying to find an alternative view, look at the size of this lad! I don't think testing conditions are paramount to his chances. He's unbeaten on his three starts so far, the last was in Listed company over seven furlongs and he got the trip in really good style.

"You look back at his penultimate start over this trip, all of his form looks strong and he's proven over this trip. At least for now, I'm expecting him to go on to bigger and better things, although Watch My Tracer has an each way chance."

Sam Boswell...

"Zoum Zoum is a worthy favourite, probably. My concern would be the drying ground, we've seen him on the polytrack and then two wins on heavy so he definitely has the form to stack up, but I would have a little bit of a concern about the going. At a price of 11/8 I want to take this horse on and I plumped for Mister Sketch.

In theory he's the second string of the Wathnan runners but I think this is a really nice horse in the making. William Buick is booked to ride, and for me this horse is a longer term prospect and one to keep onside at a double figure price - that's an each way play for me."

Watch Weekend Winners in full on the At The Races YouTube channel.