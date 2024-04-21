Today on Sky Sports Racing: French Grade 2 action the Sunday headline act

There are a pair of informative Grade 2 heats at Auteuil on an excellent Sunday of action, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2:50 Auteuil - Hooligan and True Tiger clash

The Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm team will be hoping they have another star in the shape of Hooligan, who goes in the Prix Leon Rambaud (2:50).

Third in a Listed heat last time, he could well have further improvement in him, although will have to get the better of the classy True Tiger.

He won a Grade 2 last year at this venue and although disappointed on reappearance, will no doubt feature strongly here.

3:25 Auteuil - Another competitive field in Grade 2 Prix Jean Stern Chase

A wide open field contest in the Prix Jean Stern (3:25) including last time out winner Fragments Of Time and a host of others looking to go one better.

Fragments Of Time will be hoping to continue her winning streak after she opened her account steeplechasing with a wide-margin success at this course. Her limits are yet unknown.

Chanteur Du Bourg is an interesting runner as he finished in front Kaadam in a Group 3 event over this course last month. However, he has fallen since raising doubts over his stamina for this distance. He could well bounce back here.

Kentucky Wood performed well as a hurdler but has taken well to bigger obstacles. He finished second last time out and will be looking to improve further.

Watch every race from Auteuil on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday 21 April.