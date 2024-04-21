Today on Sky Sports Racing: French Grade 2 action the Sunday headline act

Hooligan and True Tiger have Grade 1 targets on the horizon and will clash in the Prix Leon Rambaud at Auteuil; later on the card, a competitive field lines up in the Prix Jean Stern; watch all the best French action on Sky Sports Racing
Sunday 21 April 2024 07:29, UK
There are a pair of informative Grade 2 heats at Auteuil on an excellent Sunday of action, live on Sky Sports Racing.
The Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm team will be hoping they have another star in the shape of Hooligan, who goes in the Prix Leon Rambaud (2:50).
Third in a Listed heat last time, he could well have further improvement in him, although will have to get the better of the classy True Tiger.
He won a Grade 2 last year at this venue and although disappointed on reappearance, will no doubt feature strongly here.
See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing
A wide open field contest in the Prix Jean Stern (3:25) including last time out winner Fragments Of Time and a host of others looking to go one better.
Fragments Of Time will be hoping to continue her winning streak after she opened her account steeplechasing with a wide-margin success at this course. Her limits are yet unknown.
Chanteur Du Bourg is an interesting runner as he finished in front Kaadam in a Group 3 event over this course last month. However, he has fallen since raising doubts over his stamina for this distance. He could well bounce back here.
Kentucky Wood performed well as a hurdler but has taken well to bigger obstacles. He finished second last time out and will be looking to improve further.
Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more
Watch every race from Auteuil on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday 21 April.