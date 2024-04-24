Today on Sky Sports Racing: Greenall and Guerriero duo clash at Uttoxeter

Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero duo Anti Bridgie and Good Work lock horns in Uttoxeter feature on Wednesday; Harry Derham six-year-old Il Va De Soi seeks improvement despite hike in the weights; Billams Legacy faces Walkintheclouds - all live on Sky Sports Racing...
Uttoxeter is the venue for Wednesday's action live on Sky Sports Racing, where Anti Bridgie switches to handicap company in the feature.
Anti Bridgie, a dual winner over hurdles, got off the mark over fences at Warwick on her last start for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero and rates a strong contender as she steps up to three miles on this switch to handicap company.
Stablemate Good Work remains a maiden after 21 starts over jumps but has finished runner-up a whopping ten times and should not be discounted off bottom weight with William Shanahan claiming 5lb.
Top Ville Ben has been a fine servant for his connections winning nine times from 43 starts and he should find this easier than his recent fifth at Haydock in March, while Hudson De Grugy is another to note if able to reproduce the form that saw him finish third at Sandown last month.
Harry Derham's six-year-old Il Va De Soi got off the mark over hurdles at Chepstow earlier this month and having been well supported that day, more improvement is expected despite an 8lb rise in the weights.
Of the others, Olly Murphy's Damarta has only had three starts in handicap company and looks ready for a step up in distance having stayed on for third at Huntingdon last time, while Gary Moore's Cloud Dancer is a fascinating runner on this handicap debut with a first-time visor fitted.
The Fergal O'Brien-trained Billams Legacy will head the weights under Tom Broughton and should be in the mix having finished runner-up on his last four starts.
Harriet Dickin saddles Walkinthecotswolds who seeks her first success over with Ben Poste in the plate. Runner-up on her last two starts, she is fancied to go close as she drops back to the minimum trip.
Four-year-old Ma Belle Artiste is yet to win in three starts over hurdles but looks well handicapped on her flat form as she steps into handicap company under Tom Bellamy.
