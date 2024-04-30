Hollie Doyle blog: Conditions ideal for Trueshan's return at Ascot on Wednesday

Trueshan makes his seasonal debut at Ascot on Wednesday with the ground conditions to suit, live on Sky Sports Racing, as Sex On Fire returns in the two-year-old trial

Conditions Ideal for Trueshan's return

The heavy rain that fell over Berkshire at the weekend arrived almost to order for my staying star TRUESHAN, who makes his eagerly-awaited seasonal return at Ascot on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

It's well documented that he prefers some cut in the ground so the 'Soft' description ahead of the Group 3 Longines Sagaro Stakes (2.15) has certainly put a smile on my face.

I called in at trainer Alan King's Barbury Castle base last week and couldn't have been happier with his eight-year-old, who takes on just four rivals including old adversary Coltrane in the two-mile feature.

I'm mindful that Trueshan did seem to need that run in the Listed Further Flight Stakes at Nottingham on last year's re-appearance so I'm not losing sight of the fact that this is a starting point for some big targets.

He put a couple of below-form runs behind him last summer to win the Doncaster Cup and the Group 1 Prix du Cadran after undergoing wind surgery, of course, and Alan's tweaked his wind again with the aim of having him in prime shape for another exciting campaign.

Trueshan loves Ascot - the place brings the best out of him - and he's proven that he's tactically versatile. He has nothing to fear from a form perspective so it would be great to get his season off to a winning start.

Image: Trueshan and Hollie Doyle are set to be reunited this summer

Spencer Colt out to enhance Royal claims

Richard Spencer has his juveniles in good form with debutant The Man winning at Southwell on Monday to confirm his Royal Ascot credentials.

On Wednesday stable companion SEX ON FIRE returns in the Two-Year-Old Trial EBF Conditions Stakes (1.10) at Ascot in the hope of booking his own place at the Royal Meeting in June.

I won on him at the first time of asking at Southwell last month and this will be a good test of his progress with four previous winners up against him.

The son of Dark Angel must handle the testing conditions but that comment applies to his rivals, too, including Dominic Ffrench Davis's Wolverhampton winner Enchanting Empress, who impressed in a race I finished third in.

JUICY Hoping for the best from bottom weight

I ride for Richard Spencer again in the Naas Racecourse Handicap Division II (4.00) - a first start on turf for his lightly raced four-year-old JUICY .

She also got off the mark in a Southwell maiden back in December with Jason Hart in the saddle and has run well in both subsequent starts. By Coventry Stakes winner Rajasinghe, she receives weight from all her rivals in this 5f sprint so I'm expecting a bold show.

I'll be back with my regular weekend blog on Thursday featuring my Sagaro Stakes de-brief and a look-ahead to the Guineas Festival at Newmarket.

