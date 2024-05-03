Today on Sky Sports Racing: Moonstone Boy faces Queen's Guard before Kentucky Oaks tops the bill

Friday's domestic action comes from the all-weather at Newcastle, where a six-race card takes centre stage - live on Sky Sports Racing...

6.10 Newcastle - Moonstone Boy faces Queen's Guard at Gosforth Park

Moonstone Boy will top the weights for Iain Jardine and Andrew Mullen and rates the one to beat as he bids to go one better than when runner-up on his last two starts, upped 1lb in the weights.

Queen's Guard has done little wrong in her three starts to date winning once and, having been narrowly denied over this course and distance last month, she will be popular on this handicap debut.

Several look to hold chances in this Get Raceday Ready Handicap, with Cool Run an interesting runner on debut for Julie Camcho having joined from Ed Bethell over the winter.

7.55 Newcastle - Course and distance scorer returns

Richard Fahey's six-year-old Outrun The Storm sprung a surprise when making all over this course and distance last time and a similar effort here would see him go close despite the 3lb hike in the weights.

Of the others, Ron O must be taken seriously for this Free Digital Racecard At Raceday-Ready.com Handicap, as he drops down in class and distance, while Zapphire showed some useful form towards the end of last season and returns with plenty of scope for improvement having had just the five starts.

10.51 Churchill Downs - Leslie's Rose stars in Kentucky Oaks

Todd Pletcher's Leslie's Rose saw off the re-opposing Just F Y I and a few others in here when comfortably taking the Grade 1 Ashland Stakes at Keeneland last month and will be fancied to follow up under Irad Ortiz Jr.

Brad Cox is double handed, and the pick of his runners will be Tarifa who steps up in grade having twice scored at Grade Two level this season and should be in the mix.

Others to note include Gulfstream Oaks first and second Power Squeeze and Ways And Means, while Thorpedo Anna must be considered having impressed when claiming the Fantasy Stakes on her last start.

Watch all the action from Royal Ascot Trials Day live on Sky Sports Racing.