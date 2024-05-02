Hollie Doyle's blog: Sumo Sam the one to beat at Goodwood

Our Ambassador has six rides at Goodwood on Saturday including dual Group winner Sumo Sam, she also partners live 1000 Guineas outsider Rolica at Newmarket on Sunday.

Group winner Sumo can flex her muscles at Goodwood

I'm at Goodwood for six rides on Saturday including one of the stars of the show, Sumo Sam, who re-appears in the Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Daisy Warwick Fillies' Stakes (3.20).

Paul and Oliver Cole's filly was highly progressive last season, springing a surprise in the Group Two Lillie Langtry for my husband Tom (Marquand) before following up in the Fillies' St Leger, the Group 2 Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster.

I don't know why she under-performed in Group 1 company in France on her final start but on her best form she definitely looks the one they all have to beat, despite her penalty. She won the Lillie Langtry on testing ground so will be at home in the conditions over this shorter distance.

Ideal start for Secret in Listed mile

I'm in Listed action again on lightly-raced Gleneagles four-year-old Secret Solace for Marcus Tregoning in the William Hill Conqueror Fillies' Stakes (2.05).

Like Sumo Sam, she is also proven on the track after finishing third in the Listed Height Of Fashion Stakes over 10 furlongs on her only start last year.

I'm not sure what's kept her away from the track since but this one mile contest looks an ideal introduction on ground she has won on, even though it's a pretty deep race.

Punctuation can have the last word

I'm expecting a big run from Punctuation in the Goodwood Horseracing Club Handicap (2.45) - a horse I know well from last season.

Image: Hollie is expecting a big showing from Punctuation

I won a staying handicap on him at York last October and loved him. He's a big, strong gelding who is fit from hurdling and will appreciate the juice in the ground.

Fergal O'Brien's seven-year-old is up only 3lb for his success on The Knavesmire and has enough experience of different tracks to cope with the undulations.

Silvers fits the bill going up in trip

Harry Eustace is establishing himself as one of the brightest young trainers in the country so it's a pleasure to be linking up with him on Bill Silvers in the William Hill Epic Boost Handicap (4.30).

The grey posted a pleasing run to be fifth in a big field in the Spring Cup at Newbury on his re-appearance and can only be sharper for that.

Gelded over the winter, he's actually 1lb better off for this return to 10 furlongs - a trip he ran well over in heavy ground at Doncaster back in October.

Dow sprinter bred to handle testing ground

I link up again with Marcus Tregoning in the William Hill Epic Value Restricted Maiden Stakes (3.55) on newcomer Desert Footsteps. I don't know anything about her until I speak to Marcus but he'll be hoping the experience stands her in good stead over this mile.

Later, I face only three rivals on Simon Dow's Mc Loven in the Goodwood Racehorse Owners Group Handicap (5.05) over the flying five furlongs. A dual All-Weather winner, he couldn't quite see it out at Windsor last time but his dam ran well in soft ground in France, so hopefully he'll act well.

Live chance on Rolica in open guineas

I'm excited to get a ride in the Qipco 1000 Guineas (3.40) at Newmarket on Sunday on Jane Chapple-Hyam's lovely filly Rolica .

I won a seven furlong maiden on her at the Craven Meeting and was impressed by the way she finished off her race so strongly. Stepping up to one mile should prove ideal so I wouldn't be surprised to see her go well in a wide-open renewal.

Karl Burke's Fallen Angel has Group One-winning form in the book having taken last season's Moyglare Stud Stakes in Ireland and is a worthy favourite.

I'm also looking forward to getting back on my boss Imad Alsagar's Intinso in the William Hill Handicap (3.00). Nothing went right at Kempton Park last time when we were slowly away but this one mile and six furlong trip looks ideal.

If everything goes to plan this could set John and Thady Gosden's gelding up nicely for a crack at the Copper Horse Stakes at Royal Ascot next month - a race I won for Imad on Amtiyaz in 2021.

Rosallion holds strong Classic claims

Red hot favourite City Of Troy will be hard to beat as he sets out to extend his unbeaten record in Saturday's Qipco 2000 Guineas (3.35) at Newmarket.

Among those hoping to fell Aidan O'Brien's brilliant Dewhurst winner is Richard Hannon's gorgeous Blue Point colt Rosallion, who has better credentials than most.

I'd love to see him win this for my old boss and jockey Sean Levey, and confidence will be high in the camp following his Group One win in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at ParisLongchamp on his final start in the autumn.

Trueshan better for comeback form

It couldn't be a winning return for Trueshan in Wednesday's Group Three Sagaro Stakes at Ascot but I'm certainly not downbeat about his performance.