Lossiemouth to target Champion Hurdle after Punchestown success

Lossiemouth cruised to victory in the Coolmore N.H. Sires Bolshoi Ballet Irish EBF Mares Champion Hurdle to complete a Cheltenham-Punchestown double for the second straight season, with the Champion Hurdle next on the agenda...

Last term, she followed up her Triumph success by battling home in the Champion Four Year Old Hurdle in County Kildare.

This time, the Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old arrived at Punchestown on the back of comfortably accounting for Telmesomethinggirl in the Mares' Hurdle at Prestbury Park.

That same rival built up a healthy lead early on under Rachael Blackmore but Paul Townend and Lossiemouth always had the front-runner in their sights when lying second and took control before entering the home straight.

Stablemates Gala Marceau and Ashroe Diamond did their best to go with Lossiemouth but the result was never in doubt and it was all plain sailing for the 2/11 favourite, who crossed the line seven lengths clear.

Townend said: "She stamped her authority on it again there. She is just superior to the other mares at the moment. It's lovely to have her.

"It was a good test today. The only scare was up the side when Rachael was dropping back. I wanted to pop and she (Lossiemouth) had a cut at it."

Speculation will now be rife regarding whether Lossiemouth will be given the chance to take on the boys at elite level next season.

Townend would rather see her continue on a different path to stablemate State Man and added: "It's a privilege to ride both. I hope they stay apart for as long as possible."

But Mullins commented: "Off that gallop, it was a great performance. Paul wanted to keep the lid on, for want of a better word.

"I think she has done enough for the year. All being well, she will go for the Champion Hurdle next year."